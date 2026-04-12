Cowboys Mock Draft Would Fix Defense With Aggressive Trade Up for David Bailey

There's no denying the Dallas Cowboys have to leave the 2026 NFL draft with a difference-maker on defense. One player who could instantly turn things around is Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey,

As it stands now, Bailey is out of the Cowboys' range. He's expected to be a top-five selection, and Dallas sits at No. 12. Recently, however, there's been growing buzz that Jerry Jones could pull off a blockbuster trade to move up for Bailey.

Doing so could cost them both of their picks in Round 1, but Pro Football Sports Network's Alec Elijah sees another way for this bold move to happen. In his latest NFL mock draft, he has the Cowboys moving up in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for the third overall pick. They also get pick No. 104 from the Cardinals in the deal.

In exchange for these picks, Elijah proposes that Dallas sends No. 12, No. 92, No. 177 and a 2027 first-round pick to Arizona. This would leave them without a first-rounder in 2027, but the Cowboys can still fix their defense this year by keeping No. 20. That's exactly what they do, beginning with the Bailey selection.

Round 1, Pick No. 3: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bailey is a player Cowboys fans have been watching all year. He's the exact type of player this defense needs. His explosion off the snap and consistency as a pass rusher is something we have notated throughout the draft process.

Dallas initially had two first-round picks in 2027, trading one for Quinnen Williams. Leaving themselves with no selections in Round 1 next year would be a tough pill to swallow, but adding someone with Bailey's talent is worth it for a team that wants to win now.

Round 1, Pick No. 20: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Adding Bailey gives the Cowboys a pass rusher who can force the ball out of the quarterback's hands quickly, but they still have a gaping hole at inside linebacker. Keeping the 20th overall pick in this mock draft allows them to address that concern as well by taking Bailey's teammate Jacob Rodriguez.

Called a "perfect fit" for the Cowboys by our own Josh Sanchez, Rodriguez is a turnover machine. During the 2025 season, he tied the record with the most forced fumbles in a single year with seven.

What makes Rodriguez even more intriguing is the fact that he's still learning the position after beginning his collegiate career on offense. Adding the two Red Raiders would be a costly move, but it could completely change the Dallas defense.