Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Watch, David Bailey Scouting Report

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to reinforce their defense this offseason. There are multiple holes to fill as the franchise struggled on the defensive side of the ball, particularly off the edge and in the defensive backfield.

Luckily, Dallas has a pair of top-20 picks to work with when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around in April. Feasibly, the Cowboys could use both of those selections to add talent for their next defensive coordinator to mold.

Headlined by Jadeveon Clowney, Dallas' defensive end room was a disappointment last season, which isn't much of a surprise considering the timing of the Micah Parsons trade. Clowney finished with 8.5 sacks, though three of those came in the final game of the season. No one else along the unit recorded more than 5.5 sacks.

Moving forward, the Cowboys will have to retain Clowney while hoping promising pass-rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku can grow into something special. They're also in need of a top prospect who has the potential to alter the present and future off the edge.

David Bailey Pros, Cons, Fit With The Cowboys

Bailey began his college career at Stanford. He transferred to Texas Tech ahead of the 2025 campaign, blossoming into one of the most productive defenders in the FBS. Bailey totaled 52 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one forced fumble, and three pass deflections.

The 22-year-old tied for the most sacks in the country while topping the Big 12 in tackles for loss. Bailey recorded at least one sack in ten straight games, a welcome sight for a Cowboys defense that went consecutive contests without affecting the passer late in the year.

Bailey might very well be the best pass-rusher in this draft class. His blend of speed and agility makes him a force off the edge. Bailey has an explosive first step that creates plenty of problems for offensive linemen.

The main concern as Bailey transitions to the professional level is his size. He's only 6-foot-3, 250 pounds and might struggle to add more bulk without the weight affecting his athleticism. There are also some strength concerns, along with Bailey's tendency to overpursue and get himself out of position.

Round Projection

There's a pretty good chance Bailey will end up out of the Cowboys' range. For the most part, he's considered the No. 1 defensive end and a top-5 prospect in his draft class.

Depending on his performance at the NFL combine and pro day, Bailey MIGHT find himself hanging around at No. 12, but it seems unlikely.

Pro Player Comp: Khalil Mack

Mack was a top-5 pick out of Buffalo in 2014. At the time Mack was selected in the draft, he stood at 6-foot-3, 251-pounds. Those measures are obviously quite similar to what Bailey brings to the table.

An elite pass-rusher, Mack has racked up 113 sacks in the NFL. There's no doubt that Mack is unique, considering his speed, power, and football IQ. This may be a lofty comparison, but it speaks to Bailey's upside if he can put everything together.

