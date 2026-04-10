Cowboys' Proposed 2026 Draft Trade For David Bailey Comes With Major Risk

There is no denying the Dallas Cowboys need to focus on improving on defense if the team wants to emerge as a legitimate contender for the NFL playoffs, and it all started with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker to kick off the offseason.

Dallas then spent the early wave of free agency bringing in players familiar with Parker's scheme, adding versatility at multiple levels.

Unfortunately, the team failed to address some of its biggest weaknesses, notably at EDGE and inside linebacker, so there has been speculation about how the Cowboys will decide to address the position. Whether it be through a trade for a veteran or an incoming rookie in the 2026 NFL Draft, there are several directions the team could decide to go.

Dallas also has two first-round picks in this month's draft, which is less than two weeks away, so Jerry Jones could decide to make a splash and trade into the top 10. That's the direction Matt Verderame of SI.com has the team going in a new all-trade NFL mock draft, with the team giving up both first-round picks to move up to No. 4 overall, landing Texas Tech star linebacker David Bailey and the Tennessee Titans' second-round pick (No. 66 overall).

Proposed David Bailey Trade

Texas Tech star David Bailey during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the Cowboys to move up to No. 4 overall and land Bailey, who is the premier pass rusher in this year's class, the team must give up the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks. During his final year at Texas Tech, Bailey earned unanimous All-American honors and was named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Bailey transferred to Texas Tech for his final season, recording a career-high 52 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss, a nation-leading 14.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

There is no denying Bailey would improve the defense, but giving up both first-round picks is a lot to ask and may not be the best approach for the long-term future. Jerry Jones has never been shy about making a move, but with multiple needs and a Super Bowl window that could be closing for Dak Prescott, the team needs to focus on bringing in as much talent as possible to get back on track.

Texas Tech's David Bailey looks to the sideline during the Big 12 Conference championship game | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Instead of trading away both first-round picks and not having the opportunity to draft another player until the third round, the Cowboys should take advantage of the opportunity to land two impact players. If the team pulls the trigger on a trade, it would be wiser to trade back from the No. 20 overall pick to land more draft capital going into Day 2.

Whatever direction Dallas goes, it will be one of the main storylines of Day 1, so you can never count anything out when it comes to Jones making the call.

This year's NFL Draft is set to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.