Jourdan Lewis Explains What Led To Cowboys Decision Jerry Jones Regretted

As the Dallas Cowboys struggled to find a solution in the slot last season, it was very clear the team had made a mistake letting Jourdan Lewis walk in free agency.

And it was a mistake that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted to in January, and it gave him a newfound respect for the slot cornerback position.

“We lost the nickel, and it hurt us more than we thought. The nickel was a serious loss for us," Jones said. "It made a big difference not having [Lewis] out there. And, so, we have got to get better there.”

Lewis, who now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was a guest on the Just Earn It podcast and explained why the Cowboys let him leave and it simply boils down to Dallas thinking it could replace the veteran cornerback.

"They feel like your value isn't that much and you getting older and it's just like, 'OK, we can supplement that with different players,'" he said. "We always had great players and they felt like it was my time to move in that shuffle and Jacksonville saw the value in a guy that, a veteran that could go in and understand how to work, understand how to fight through adversity and fight up top."

Former #Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis talks about his transition from Dallas to Jacksonville.



Lewis praised Dak Prescott and the support staff, but says Dallas had other ideas about replacing him with other guys and concerns about his age.



Jerry Jones has since changed his… pic.twitter.com/dUVloLjdIk — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) May 26, 2026

One of the players the Cowboys tried to replace Lewis with was DaRon Bland, but Jones wasn't thrilled with the results.

"The number one thing was we thought —when we lost our nickel last year — we could [move] Bland in and out, and get him going back and forth. He wasn't quite as suited to getting inside and being a nickel as we thought he would be,” Jones said.

The new nickel

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

After going through what they went through last season, Dallas went on to prioritize filling the nickel role and have done so with Caleb Downs, one of the team's two first-round picks in 2026.

“The starting point for him is going to be playing nickel for us,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer of Downs. “You get a guy like that, that is that physical and that athletic, and he’s got the ability to cover receivers and tight ends and also play the run and more importantly, drive the defense and make the calls.”

Based on what defensive coordinator Christian Parker said at his introductory press conference, Downs, who is going to see time at safety, also, is going to be doing a lot.

“That guy, he’s a corner sometimes, he’s a safety sometimes, he’s a backer sometimes. He’s a defensive end when he’s blitzing. You want to have a guy who has natural instincts and ability to feel the game and play football," Parker said in February.

Because he was so clearly the best player available in their spot, it's likely the Cowboys would have taken Downs regardless, but Jones made it quite clear the nickel was a huge priority after Dallas selected the Ohio State product.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I’ve been brainwashed over how bad we need a nickel around here this whole spring and summer, and it is a big thing for us,” Jones said. “We went into this thing nickel-oriented."

“Our planning and discussion really focused in on either a corner or a safety that could get in the nickel, and [Downs] easily was the most obvious one that could get in the nickel for us, and we dared think that he might be there available for us," Jones added.

By all accounts, the early reviews of what Downs brings to the table have been overwhelmingly positive. Now, he'll look to continue building momentum when OTAs begin on June 1.