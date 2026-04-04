Cowboys Worked Out Ascending QB Prospect During Local Pro Day

The Dallas Cowboys are open to upgrading their backup quarterback position this offseason. During free agency, the Cowboys signed Sam Howell, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Howell will have a chance to compete for the QB2 spot.

Joe Milton III was the primary backup to Dak Prescott in 2025, and showed plenty of potential completing 62.5 percent of his attempts for 183 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Howell has much more experience, but Milton has the advantage when it comes to arm strength.

It's possible the Cowboys will add more talent to the mix during the NFL draft. Dallas is doing its homework on a local prospect as they worked out Northwestern's Preston Stone.

Northwestern @NUFBFamily quarterback Preston Stone @prestonstone worked out at #Cowboys local Pro Day. Continued to build on success at Northwestern and SMU @SMUFB starting for both schools, passing for 6,204 career yards, 49 touchdowns. Considered Day 3 draft prospect, arrow up pic.twitter.com/DCVZ958bdj — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 4, 2026

Stone, who was born in Dallas, began his career with the SMU Mustangs. He spent four years with the Mustangs, completing 59.3 percent of his attempts for 4,030 yards with 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He spent his final collegiate season with Northwestern, where he completed 60 percent of his passing attempts for 2,400 yards with a 17-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

What does Preston Stone offer as a QB

Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone scans the field against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

When news broke that Stone was heading to Northwestern, it was seen as a positive move by Inside NIU's Miguel Munoz. He called Stone a winner and praised the quarterback's ability to sit in the pocket and pick defenses apart.

"Outside of simple experience, what stands out for Stone is his pure arm talent inside the pocket. As a starter in 2023, the Texan showed off time and time again his ability to make tough throws down the field," Munoz wrote in 2024.

He also said that Stone threatens defenses with his legs as well. While he prefers to spread the ball to his playmakers, Munoz said Stone isn't afraid to take off if the space is there.

"Not only is Stone someone who knows how to keep his eyes downfield, but he presents a struggle for opposing defensive coordinators because of his dual threat as a rusher as well. Though he likes to spray it out to his skill players more so than take it for himself, Stone isn’t afraid to venture out beyond the line of scrimmage when he sees a patch of open grass for the taking," Munoz wrote.

Stone is seen as a late-round prospect, but has turned heads with his offseason workouts. Could the Cowboys be willing to use a seventh-round pick to add more competition in the quarterback room?

Western Illinois Leathernecks defensive back Malini Ti'a defends Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone. | David Banks-Imagn Images