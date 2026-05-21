Viral Alvin Kamara-Cowboys Photo Raises Question: Is Dallas Realistic Fit?

The Dallas Cowboys are returning all 11 starters on the offensive side of the ball for the 2026 season, but there are still some intriguing position battles to watch when OTAs kick off next month.

There is a lot of interest in the tight end competition after undrafted free agent Michael Trigg generated some buzz during rookie minicamp, while a heated quarterback competition could be in the works between free agent acquisition Sam Howell and Joe Milton III, whom the Cowboys traded for last offseason.

You also have the backup running back job up for grabs, with Jaydon Blue hoping to bounce back from a disappointing rookie campaign and Malik Davis aiming to keep his momentum going.

But could the Cowboys look to add to the backfield? There has been discussion about the team adding a veteran running back to the mix, with four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb recently linked to the team.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That's not the only name to be mentioned, however, with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara suddenly entering the conversation as rumors surface that he could be released with a post-June 1 designation.

A viral photo of Kamara wearing a Cowboys jersey recently went viral, though the photo is a fake, which only added fuel to the discussion about Dallas being a potential landing spot. Is it a move that makes sense?

Alvin Kamara Makes Perfect Sense For Cowboys

Alvin Kamara on IG on the beach rocking a certain teams jersey🤔 will the saints leading rusher land in Dallas? #saints #dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/9Bde1krYex — ⚜️LDIII⚜️ (@instantkamara) May 19, 2026

The deepfake photo went viral, and while fans knew it was fake, suddenly everyone was clamoring for the Cowboys to jump on the opportunity to sign Kamara if he is released.

New Orleans signed Travis Etienne during the offseason, and restructured Kamara's contract in a way that sets them up for some major cap relief in the future.

Because of that string of events, Kamara is considered a potential cut candidate.

Considering Javonte Williams' injury history and the unproven stable of running backs behind him, the Cowboys would be wise to kick the tires on Kamara if he becomes available. Not only would Kamara add a veteran presence to the running back room, but his versatility would add another dynamic to the Cowboys offense.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old Kamara may be coming off the worst season of his career, but it was only 2024 when he rushed for a career-high 950 yards. Last season, Kamara recorded 677 total yards and one touchdown, but he was slowed by injuries and appeared in only 11 games, which was the fewest of his career.

If Kamara is healthy, he would be a perfect bargain veteran for the Cowboys to bring in for camp and for running back insurance moving into 2026. He will be a name to watch as June 1 approaches.

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