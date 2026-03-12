Dallas Cowboys Release QB After Signing Sam Howell in Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are making another change to their quarterback room this offseason ahead of the second year under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The Cowboys announced Thursday that they have released quarterback Will Grier, a move that comes after Dallas signed former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Howell to a one-year deal.

Barring the Cowboys selecting a quarterback late in the 2026 NFL Draft, the backup spot behind Dak Prescott will now presumably be a battle between Howell and Joe Milton III during training camp.

The Cowboys had previously announced in February that they were signing Grier to a reserve/future contract.

It's certainly possible that the Cowboys will bring Grier back to the practice squad once again after spending his time there for all of this past season, but for now, another team will have the opportunity to add him to the offseason roster before training camp this summer.

Will Grier Has Spent Extended Time With Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier warms up before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Grier was originally claimed off waivers by the Cowboys in 2021 but didn't appear in game for the team. Since then, he has been released and re-signed by Dallas multiple times.

The only regular-season snaps he has received came in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers when he started two games while going 28 of 52 passing for 228 yards and four interceptions

Grier has yet to appear in a regular season game with Dallas but saw some notable action this past preseason.

During the 2025 preseason with the Cowboys, Grier appeared in all three exhibition games, completing seven of 14 passes for 87 yards, no touchdowns and no picks along with six carries for 23 yards and a score.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier recovers a fumbled snap and takes it in to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer made it clear prior to the start of last season that he likes what Grier brings to the table, as he was public in his praise for him during the preseason.

"He just knows how to play the game. We're really excited for him," Schottenheimer said, via DallasCowboys.com. "A guy that maximizes reps like that, you couldn't be happier for him."

Considering this praise, it's certainly possible that Dallas could look to bring Grier back at some point before training camp.