Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft Cap Unveiled By New Era, Fanatics

The Dallas Cowboys have an opportunity to make a splash in the 2026 NFL Draft, with two first-round picks. Dallas enters April with the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks.

There is a strong belief that the Cowboys will continue to focus on rebuilding the defense and targeting talent that fits into new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's versatile scheme. Still, we won't know for sure until players walk across the stage to greet NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

After walking across the stage for the ceremonial handshake, players will put on their draft cap, hold up a jersey, and pose for a photo op before contract negotiations begin and they officially become an NFL player.

With the draft less than one month away, New Era dropped its 2026 draft caps, which leave a lot to be desired. The hats cost a cool $45.99 on Fanatics.

The 2026 Dallas Cowboys New Era On-Stage NFL Draft Cap pic.twitter.com/m9xb1moGLz — Cowboys on SI (@CowboysSI) March 30, 2026

In recent years, New Era has rolled out some creative caps with unique designs to celebrate the draft, but in 2026, the hats are a plain, standard look that features the team's primary color palette.

There is an interesting twist to the cap, with an American and Texas state flag design inside the cap, but it isn't visible when the hat is on your head. However, it does come with a commemorative 2026 NFL Draft pin, so that's a little bonus to go with the purchase.

Will you be picking one up to show your support for the 'Boys?

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

List of Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft Picks

Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater for the first day of the NFL Draft in Detroit. | Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

1st round, 12th overall

1st round, 20th

3rd round, 92nd

4th round, 112th

5th round, 152nd

5th round, 177th (compensatory)

5th round, 180th (compensatory)

7th round, 218th

Dallas picked up a third-round pick (92nd overall) in the trade that sent star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers. Before the trade, the Cowboys did not own a Day 2 pick.

Last offseason, the Cowboys sent their third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for breakout star wide receiver George Pickens, and their second-round pick to the New York Jets for All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

The Cowboys also moved up eight spots in the seventh round after a pick swap with the Tennessee Titans in exchange for veteran defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.