Cowboys' Malachi Lawrence Could Skip Learning Curve In Christian Parker's Defense

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round picks, and there was plenty of speculation about whether the team would package its picks to move up for an elite defensive prospect.

When it all played out, the Cowboys managed to make two picks in Round 1, while also landing the elite prospect who was at the top of their draft board.

Dallas moved up one spot to select Ohio State star Caleb Downs, before trading back with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas picked up two additional fourth-round picks by moving back three spots before selecting UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence.

All eyes will be on Downs as the team's first pick, and many expect him to make an immediate impact as a player, but it's Lawrence who defensive guru and analyst Cody Alexander thinks could be the first Cowboys rookie to make a splash.

Malachi Lawrence Poised For Day 1 Impact?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Alexander appeared on 105.3 The Fan when he was asked about the Cowboys' rookie class, and shared his belief on why new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme could set Lawrence up for immediate success.

"I look at Malachi Lawrence because I think there is an opportunity for an edge rusher in this,” Alexander said. "I think a lot of people outside of [defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s] system probably think this is a system that wants to have these hybrid edges that they want to be able to drop into coverage.

"And I think over time, one of the things that’s evolved from the system is that you realize those guys aren’t really helping you in coverage. I really need them to either be setting the edge in the run game or to actually get after the passer."

Lawrence had a career year with 28 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, three passes defensed, and two forced fumbles during his final year with the Knights. He led UCF in tackles for a loss and sacks.

UCF Knights defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence is selected by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 23 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Lawrence can find an early role as a pass rusher and excel, Parker's influence on the team's draft strategy will pay immediate dividends and could set the team up for some long-term defensive success.

We'll have to see how Lawrence continues to develop in Parker's scheme when the team returns to The Star for organized team activities on June 1.

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