Cowboys Legend Gives Blunt Opinion on Possible 18-Game Season

A hot topic of conversation during Super Bowl Week was the desire of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the league to expand the regular season to 18 games.

Many players were outspoken against the suggestion, including Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith.

Smith was clear that an 18-game season would send mixed messages to the players, and that there is only one reason for the front office to consider expansion, which would go against the league's wider message.

Smith did not hold back his blunt opinion on what he believes the league's motive is behind its 18-game push.

“Stop lying to people,” Smith tells FOS. “Tell people that the 18th game is about extra money because that’s really what it’s about.” — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 10, 2026

"Stop lying to people,” Smith told Front Office Sports during an appearance on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LX. "Tell people that the 18th game is about extra money because that’s really what it’s about.

“If you’re so concerned about head trauma and injuries, you think an 18th game is going to eliminate head trauma? No, that’s more chances for me to get banged in the head.”

No one is going to disagree with Smith's comments, because that has long been the pushback against expanding the regular season.

Smith played a whopping 15 seasons in the NFL, so he knows what it takes for longevity in the league. And despite not playing as many games in a season as today's players, Smith finished his career as the NFL's all-time leading rusher, a record which he holds to this day.

Unfortunately, despite calls for the league to avoid regular-season expansion from legends like Smith and other current and former players, it appears that the league is set on moving forward with their plans for an 18-game season.

It's just a matter of when it will happen.

