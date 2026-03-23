Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Scores Unanimous All-American CB, 'Savvy Run-Stopper'

The 2026 NFL draft is rapidly approaching, with just one month until teams around the league are on the clock. The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams with two first-round picks, so they have a strong opportunity to add two impact players.

If the team's start to the offseason is any indication, defense will once again be a strong focus.

In a new mock draft, Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today shared his first-round projections, with the Cowboys once again double-dipping on the defensive side of the ball.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After adding a shutdown cornerback, the team adds a much-needed reinforcement to the linebacking corps, which remains a massive weakness for the team.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Mansoor Delane, cornerback, LSU Tigers

Clemson receiver TJ Moore, Jr. misses a fourth-down play near LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane at Memorial Stadium | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is no secret that the Cowboys need to continue rebuilding the secondary, after finishing last season ranked dead last in pass defense. If things fall in Dallas' favor, they could have their choice of either LSU star Mansoor Delane and Tennessee's Jermod McCoy.

Because of McCoy's injury history, Delane would be the safer pick.

"Delane is the good kind of boring: so reliable and consistent in coverage that the unanimous All-American discouraged anyone from testing him," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "That's the kind of profile that could transform a Dallas defense that was the wrong kind of captivating last season."

The 6-foot, 187-pound Delane began his college career with the Virginia Tech Hokies, recording 146 tackles, six interceptions, seven tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in three years. In his lone year at LSU, Delane recorded 45 tackles and two interceptions, earning unanimous All-American and All-SEC honors.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

One of the Cowboys' biggest areas of need on the roster is at linebacker, and Georgia star linebacker CJ Allen would be able to immediately step into a starting role and potentially work his way towards becoming the "green dot" guy for Christian Parker.

"The Cowboys would almost certainly be going against the grain with this selection. Safe to say, however, that Jerry Jones probably doesn't care about breaking from consensus on evaluations and positional value," the mock states.

"Allen would fill a fairly sizable void at the second level for Dallas while also giving Jones the kind of savvy run-stopper for which the Cowboys owner has a distinct affinity."

Last season, Allen was on a tear. The junior linebacker recorded 85 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. With linebacker as a weakness, adding a player of Allen's caliber late in the first round could be a home run for the Cowboys.