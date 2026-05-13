Cowboys Rookie Devin Moore Addresses Injury Concerns, Chip On Shoulder

The Dallas Cowboys walked away from the 2026 NFL Draft with one of the most highly-regarded rookie classes in the league, thanks to a hot start with Ohio State's Caleb Downs and UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence in the first round.

Dallas had another strong pick on Day 2 with Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham, before finishing off with an active Day 3.

One of the team's three fourth-round picks was Florida cornerback Devin Moore, who brings the length you look for in an NFL cornerback and the ability to also help in run support. However, there were some injury concerns during his college career that may have led to his fall in the draft.

Following the team's rookie minicamp, Moore addressed the injury concerns and made it clear that he is healthy and ready to compete when the Cowboys kick off OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Devin Moore Comes With Chip On His Shoulder

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Moore, who tied for the team lead in interceptions during his final year with the Gators, feels that he was overlooked during draft season because of his injury history at Florida. The 6-foot-3, 198-pounder is ready to get back to work after rookie minicamp, and learn from some of the team's veterans.

“I had some injuries in college,” Moore said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I feel like that had me very overlooked and slept on. The size, the speed, ability to bend and tackle, the length, I feel like I had been overlooked … I’m so excited. I feel like, even in college, I never played my best ball. Being somewhere where there are as many resources as there are in the world here, I’ll try and elevate my game to be the best I can be.”

Moore played in only 30 games during his four years in Gainesville. He suffered multiple shoulder injuries, back injury, and concussion. He also had groin surgery after his final year, but he is determined to not let that hold him back.

“As soon as we show back up [for OTAs], the first thing I’m doing is going to the vets and asking them, ‘What’s your routine? What do you do?’ Just little things, because that’s so important in the league,” he added.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore and safety Caleb Downs go through a drill during practice at rookie minicamp | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With a revamped secondary and learning under defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Moore has the ability to create some intrigue in the cornerback room with free agent acquisition Cobie Durant and former third-round pick Shavon Revel.

Moore will have his next opportunity to impress the coaching staff when the team begins OTAs on Monday, June 1, while mandatory minicamp will begin on Thursday, June 16.

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