Most of the Dallas Cowboys' early spending in NFL free agency focused on revamping the roster on defense. Dallas added several players who could be Day 1 contributors on defense, but they also made some under-the-radar moves on offense.

One of those moves included signing quarterback Sam Howell to a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.5 million contract. Howell, who started 18 games during his time with the Washington Commanders, will compete with Joe Milton III to be Dak Prescott's primary backup.

Milton was acquired for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick in a trade with the New England Patriots before last year's NFL draft.

So while the Cowboys appear to be set at quarterback with Prescott, Howell, and Milton, they are being named as a potential landing spot for another signal-caller in this year's draft. Dallas has been named a possible fit for two-time national champion Carson Beck.

How Carson Beck Could Help The Dallas Cowboys

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck practices before the College Football Playoff National Championship | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ayrton Ostly of USA Today recently discussed Beck's best landing spots in the upcoming draft, and the Cowboys were mentioned along with the likes of the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, and Cleveland Browns.

"Starting quarterback Dak Prescott has dealt with injuries in recent years. He’s missed time in four of the last six seasons, including extended time in 2020 and 2024," he writes. "Beck’s experienced and knows how to point-and-shoot for an offense with plenty of firepower. The Georgia offense in 2023 had future NFL players Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey in the pass-catching corps."

"As he would in Detroit, he’d be a rookie backup with extensive college experience who could handle getting the ball out quickly to talented receivers. Dallas would likely have to change the game plan with him in, though, due to his below-average arm strength following UCL surgery in 2024."

Because of his limited arm strength, Ostly notes that the new-and-improved rushing attack led by Javonte Williams could take some pressure off of Beck if he is called upon. It's an interesting idea, but with such glaring holes on the Cowboys' roster, using one of the team's eight draft picks on a quarterback would not make much sense.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck scrambles against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football National Championship | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Dallas is set with Prescott, Howell, and Milton in the quarterback room, so it would be wise for the team to use its draft arsenal to continue rebuilding the defense for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Of course, with Jerry Jones at the helm, you can never rule out the team attempting to make a splash.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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