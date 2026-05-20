Cowboys Adding Dak Prescott's Successor in 2026 Supplemental Draft Can't Be Ruled Out

The Dallas Cowboys have a locked-in starting quarterback for the foreseeable future with Dak Prescott, but one analyst thinks it's at least possible the team finds his successor as soon as 2026, and through an unconventional method.

NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo recently named possible landing spots for Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who could enter the league's supplemental draft in July if he loses his college eligibility.

Melo points to Jerry Jones' unpredictable nature as one reason why the Cowboys could spring for Sorsby.

"The Dallas Cowboys are the surprise inclusion here, but never underestimate Jerry Jones' movements. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is signed to a $260 million contract, but they possess an out-clause in 2028," Melo wrote.

"If the next few seasons don't bring better results in Dallas, the Cowboys could seriously consider going in a different direction as Prescott approaches his mid 30s," Melo added.

Based on supplemental draft rules, the Cowboys would have to make a bid using a 2027 draft pick to get Sorsby. Dallas is slated to have five selections in next year's draft, including one in the first, second and third rounds, and two in the sixth.

That's not a great draft pick situation by any means, but if Dallas truly believes Sorsby can be the quarterback of the future, subtracting from that stable would be worth it.

Why Brendan Sorsby may lose eligibility

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sorsby has been the center of controversy recently after he made the decision to step away from football to address a gambling addiction.

But the NCAA claims Sorsby broke a rule amid his gambling after he bet on Indiana football games while at the University and, as of right now, he isn't eligible to play.

Sorsby is now waiting for the NCAA to make a ruling on his reinstatement, but the possibility remains he could lose his eligibility permanently, which would end his college career.

"The Association's sports betting rules are clear, as are the reinstatement conditions," the NCAA said. "When it comes to betting on one's own team, these rules must be enforced in every case for the simple reason that the integrity of the game is at risk."

Sorsby has since filed an injunction against the NCAA in court in order to regain his college eligibility for 2026, and the injunction hopes for a ruling from the court before the supplemental draft entry deadline on June 22.

"The NCAA has weaponized his condition to shore up a facade of competitive integrity, while simultaneously profiting from the very gambling ecosystem it polices," Sorsby's filing says.

The expectation is that if Sorsby permanently loses eligibility, he will enter the supplemental draft in late July.

Sorsby, who was set to make about $6 million in NIL money this year, was widely viewed as one of the top college quarterbacks going into the 2026 campaign and could be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the 2027 NFL Draft.

All of that points to someone who will draw plenty of interest in the supplemental draft, so the Cowboys could have multiple opponents if they do have interest.

Why Cowboys could draft Sorsby

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prescott, who will turn 33 in July, isn't getting any younger and it wouldn't hurt for Dallas to at least start thinking about the future, especially given the lack of team success during Prescott's tenure.

Prescott's contract runs through 2028 and that's when Dallas has its first remotely reasonable out, although it would still cost $31 million in dead money to cut or trade him with a post-June 1 designation that year.

The Cowboys will have to decide in a few short years if they want to shell out another big-money contract for Prescott, or if they want to go in a different direction.

Drafting Sorsby would give them that different direction.