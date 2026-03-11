The Dallas Cowboys are adding to their quarterback room during the start of the free agency period this offseason.

Per reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Howell.

A former fifth-round pick of the Washington Commanders in the 2022 NFL draft, Howell made his first-career start against the Cowboys in 2022 during a 26-6 win over Dallas in Week 18.

Now, Howell will look to earn a roster spot behind Dak Prescott alongside Joe Milton III and Will Grier.

Cowboys Have Interesting Backup Quarterback Battle Ahead

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell signals to his team before a play in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | Casey Gower-Imagn Images

Milton III was the backup to Prescott this past season but struggled at times despite winning fans over with his impressive arm during the preseason. The move to sign Howell signals that the Cowboys are not 100 percent confident in Milton III holding that role for the 2026 season after acquiring him in a trade with the New England Patriots.

Or, at least, Dallas wishes to bring in some competition for Milton to win his spot.

Howell fits the profile of a backup. He has become somewhat of a journeyman quarterback since his time with Washington, but has the experience that makes him a reasonable option as a backup quarterback in the NFL.

Howell, 25, spent the 2025 season with the Eagles but did not appear in a game with the team. He had started the preseason with the Vikings, who traded him to Philadelphia before the regular season began.

Howell has started 18 of 20 career games in the regular season, most of which came during his time in Washington. He's gone 404 of 645 passing for 4,139 yards, 22 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in his career.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell drops back to pass during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Howell now joins a Cowboys free agent class that includes Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, who agreed to terms on a three-year, $36 million deal with Dallas, along with Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia and Denver Broncos safety P.J Locke. The Cowboys also acquired Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary in a trade Monday, a trade that will be consummated when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.