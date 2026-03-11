Dallas Cowboys Add New QB During NFL Free Agency, Create Intrigue Among Backup QBs
The Dallas Cowboys are adding to their quarterback room during the start of the free agency period this offseason.
Per reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Howell.
A former fifth-round pick of the Washington Commanders in the 2022 NFL draft, Howell made his first-career start against the Cowboys in 2022 during a 26-6 win over Dallas in Week 18.
Now, Howell will look to earn a roster spot behind Dak Prescott alongside Joe Milton III and Will Grier.
Cowboys Have Interesting Backup Quarterback Battle Ahead
Milton III was the backup to Prescott this past season but struggled at times despite winning fans over with his impressive arm during the preseason. The move to sign Howell signals that the Cowboys are not 100 percent confident in Milton III holding that role for the 2026 season after acquiring him in a trade with the New England Patriots.
Or, at least, Dallas wishes to bring in some competition for Milton to win his spot.
Howell fits the profile of a backup. He has become somewhat of a journeyman quarterback since his time with Washington, but has the experience that makes him a reasonable option as a backup quarterback in the NFL.
Howell, 25, spent the 2025 season with the Eagles but did not appear in a game with the team. He had started the preseason with the Vikings, who traded him to Philadelphia before the regular season began.
Howell has started 18 of 20 career games in the regular season, most of which came during his time in Washington. He's gone 404 of 645 passing for 4,139 yards, 22 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in his career.
Howell now joins a Cowboys free agent class that includes Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, who agreed to terms on a three-year, $36 million deal with Dallas, along with Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia and Denver Broncos safety P.J Locke. The Cowboys also acquired Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary in a trade Monday, a trade that will be consummated when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.
Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7