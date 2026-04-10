Cowboys Coach Working Closely With Draft’s Best Prospects Could Be X-Factor

Information is the key to winning during the NFL draft. Teams need to know what players are capable of, where they struggle, and most importantly, how they fit within their system. For the Dallas Cowboys, they have an advantage in this department entering the 2026 NFL draft.

Brandon "BT" Jordan was added as a pass rush specialist this offseason, joining an already impressive collection of coaches. Jordan, who is the CEO of Trench Performance, has made a name for himself by working with some of the best defensive linemen in the game, and his position with the Cowboys will be beneficial for this reason.

Leading up to the draft, Jordan has had some of the best defenders in the upcoming draft run drills with him. Dallas is allowed up to 30 pre-draft visits, as well as a collection of local players, but this is a good way to gather even more information on players they're considering targeting.

BT Jordan has trained some of the biggest names

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We previously mentioned that Jordan has trained Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, who would be an ideal fit if he falls to No. 12. The same goes for his teammate, Arvell Reese, who also ran drills with Jordan.

Other stars the Cowboys are rumored to be considering include safety Caleb Downs and defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. There are even rumors they could trade up for Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey, who is arguably the top pass-rusher in this class.

Jordan has had each of those players, and more, visit Trench Performance, so the Cowboys know first-hand exactly what these potential stars are capable of.

Cowboys need to get this draft right

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Knowing what each player brings to the table will be huge for Dallas. They enter this draft with two picks in Round 1, and it's imperative they get their selections right.

Their chances of competing for a title could be winding down with Dak Prescott turning 33 this summer. He's coming off another spectacular season, thanks in large part to an offense that featured CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

As good as they were, their struggling defense held them back in 2025. Looking ahead, their offense is good enough to win, as long as the defense is average. Hitting on both these picks will be the key to them making that leap, which is why Jordan's work could be the X-factor.