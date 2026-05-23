Ranking the Top 7 players on Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Roster Entering OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys now have a solid grasp of what the roster will look like for the upcoming regular season after a busy free agency period and a successful haul in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dallas has made some key changes to its depth across the board while also adding multiple new starters on defense. The Cowboys return elite offensive personnel but needed to make sweeping changes to the defense after a forgettable 2025 season.

With pretty much all of the pieces now in place, barring a late free agency signing or preseason trade, here's a look at the Top 7 players on the Cowboys roster headed into OTAs on June 1.

No. 7 - Caleb Downs, DB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

A potential controversial placement, Downs makes the list based off of both instant-impact projection along with the versatility he showed at Ohio State. The No. 11 overall pick in this year's draft still has much to prove but there's no denying the excitement that surrounds him.

Though it will likely take him a few games to truly burst into form, it's not a stretch to imagine Downs being one of the defense's most important players during the final stretch of the season. There's a ton of talented defensive rookies set to make their debuts, and it's saying something that Downs is right in the mix with a chance to win AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

No. 6 - Brandon Aubrey, K

With the contract drama in the rearview mirror, the Cowboys can head into 2026 ready to once again lean on Aubrey as one of the league's most lethal weapons regardless of positions.

Dallas has arguably one of the best kickers in league history, making it hard to leave him off this list, especially after an offseason of so much turnover on the roster. Aubrey had a few uncharacteristic misses toward the end of last season but the Cowboys will need him if they want to end their playoff drought.

No. 5 - Tyler Smith, OL

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Smith has been a consistently elite piece on Dallas' offensive line since he was drafted in the first round in 2022. He has started all 63 career games in the regular season, missing just five total contests in the process. Being able to maintain an overall bill of health has been one of his best traits.

Along the way, he's made it to three Pro Bowls in his first four seasons and was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2023. Smith won't make the highlights or blow fans away with his flashiness, but he remains one of the most important pieces on Dallas' roster.

No. 4 - CeeDee Lamb, WR

Lamb had some notable drop issues last season while also dealing with an ankle injury and a concussion. It wasn't a season that met his standards, and yet he still finished with 75 catches for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns.

Until proven otherwise, Lamb remains one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but he's still a slight step below the team's best wideout (spoiler alert).

No. 3 - Quinnen Williams, DT

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Williams arrived to Dallas in a midseason trade with the New York Jets prior to Week 11. He played in seven games with the Cowboys while posting 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Fans didn't get the chance to see a full season's worth of Williams in Dallas, but the four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro is no doubt one of the team's best players for next season.

No. 2 - George Pickens, WR

Set to play on the franchise tag next season, Pickens will look to stake his claim as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL after a career-best year in 2025.

He finished third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,429) despite only be eighth in total catches (93). If it were not for the presence of Lamb and the dominance of two NFC West stars in Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Pickens would have a chance to lead the league in receiving yards in 2026.

Entering a contract year, expect Pickens to do big things next season.

No. 1 - Dak Prescott, QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Not much that needs to be said here. Prescott remains one of the best overall players in the NFL, but his prime is likely winding down. The Cowboys will need to take advantage over the next few seasons before Prescott, 32, starts to decline.

He finished third in passing yards (4,552) during the regular season to go along with 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a league-high 404 completions. Aside from injury, there's reason why he won't reach similar numbers in 2026.

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