Cowboys Predicted to Make Blockbuster Trade for Elite 2026 NFL Draft Prospect

There has been some buzz of late that the Dallas Cowboys could trade up in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That makes sense because the team desperately needs elite talent on defense and is armed with two first-round picks.

NFL Draft expert Todd McShay has talked about that buzz, and he floated the possibility of the Cowboys trading up all the way up to No. 3 to draft Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey.

Cowboys beat writer, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, pumped the brakes on such a trade and believes a move up to No. 6 via trade with the Cleveland Browns or to No. 9 via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs is far more realistic.

Cowboys-Jets blockbuster trade prediction

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a new mock draft, Tarringo Basile-Vaughan of NFL Mocks is even more ambitious than McShay.

He predicts the Cowboys will trade all the way up to No. 2 overall in a blockbuster deal with the New York Jets that results in Dallas landing an elite prospect in Ohio State's Arvell Reese.

The deal sees the Cowboys trade both of their first-round picks, along with a 2027 third-round selection.

"The Dallas Cowboys have been rumored to be eyeing the No. 3 overall pick, but the shock here is that Jerry Jones and crew really push the ball and land the No. 2 overall pick in an eye-opening block buster trade with the New York Jets," Basile-Vaughan said.

"The draft day trade shocks the board and gives the Jets three first round picks in the top 20 in this draft," he added. "With the No. 2 overall pick, the Cowboys get their next Michah Parsons type talent in Arvell Reese to fits two of the Cowboys’ needs. He can get after the passer and he has elite talent at the linebacker position."

Is this trade even possible?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Highly Unlikely? Yes.

Impossible? No

According to the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart, the Jets' pick is worth 2,600 points while the Cowboys' two first-rounders are worth 2,050 points.

That's a massive gap to make up, but not insurmountable.

We will say that the Cowboys likely have to give up even more than what Basile-Vaughan proposes, as a third-round pick can range anywhere from 100 to 265 points.

Jumping 10 picks like this would be a very expensive endeavor, but if the Cowboys love Reese enough, it could happen.

From the Jets' standpoint, they need as many blue-chip players as possible because they're in a rebuild and Reese certainly qualifies as one, so they might not want to trade back, especially this far.

But a king's ransom of an offer from Dallas could make New York at least consider it.

Cowboys showing interest in Arvell Reese

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reese, who is labeled as a linebacker but should play more of an edge rusher role in the NFL, has been brought in for a 30 visit by the Cowboys, so there's clear interest there.

Dallas has also been getting an even closer look at the Ohio State product because Reese has been working with Cowboys coach and renowned pass-rush specialist, Brandon Jordan.

The Cowboys doing what it takes to land Reese is more of a pipe dream than a realistic scenario, but never say never in the NFL, especially when it comes to the draft.