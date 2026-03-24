Cowboys To Host Double-Digit Sack Artist For Top 30 Visit Ahead of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have made it their mission to improve the team's putrid defense in 2026. Dallas began its rebuild with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who will be bringing a multi-front scheme to Big D.

Ahead of the 2026 NFL draft, the Cowboys are doing their due diligence on some of the team's biggest areas of need, with EDGE, cornerback, and linebacker among the glaring weaknesses.

This week, a handful of upcoming Top 30 visits were announced for the Cowboys, with a standout EDGE rusher among those who will be visiting the star.

According to reports, the Cowboys will be meeting with Texas Tech Red Raiders star Romello Height, who is currently projected as a Day 2 pick. The 6-foot-3, 239-pound Height doesn't have the biggest build, but he has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career.

Texas Tech Red Raiders star Romello Height signals in the first half against the Oregon State Beavers at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Before trading star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a third-round pick, the Cowboys did not have a Day 2 selection. Now, they could potentially be in play for Height by using the third-rounder to move up, or potentially trading back from pick No. 20.

Last season, Height had a breakout year with a career-high 38 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Romello Height's Unorthodox Journey

Texas Tech star Romello Height celebrates a fumble recovery against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship game | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height began his collegiate career with the Auburn Tigers, appearing in just 10 games in two years. He then transferred to the USC Trojans for two years, before making his third stop at Georgia Tech.

With one year of college eligibility remaining, Height made the move to Texas Tech, where he had his breakout season, It may have took six years to get on the map, but now his stock is rising and he will have an opportunity to take his talents to the pros.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein explained what Height can bring to the table, which is "an edge defender with a lean, angular frame, Height will need a heavy dose of weight-room work to compete at the pro level. His rush is fast and relentless. He uses long strides to challenge at the top and can leap inside the protection."

If there is one area Height needs to improve, it is by hitting the weight room to boost his strength: "His lack of play strength and contact balance allows blockers to bounce him around. Height needs to improve his skill level and refine his approach if he’s going to make an impact as a designated pass rusher, but he has the talent to cause some chaos in the pocket."

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

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