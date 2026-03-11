Dallas Cowboys Trade DT Osa Odighizuwa to 49ers in Massive Deal

The Dallas Cowboys are making a major trade with one of their biggest rivals this offseason.

Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are trading defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas will receive a 2026 third-round pick in exchange while also freeing up $4.75 million in cap space this offseason, which will allow the Cowboys to address other areas of the roster in free agency.

Odighizuwa, 27, has spent five seasons with the Cowboys after being a third-round pick by the team in the 2021 NFL Draft out of UCLA. During that time, he started 76 of 84 games in the regular season while posting 216 total tackles (115 solo), 17 sacks, 81 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

The Cowboys signed Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million contract last offseason but have now opened up cap space while taking cheaper route on the defensive line with the trade.

Cowboys' Recent Free Agency Move Opened Door for Osa Odighizuwa Trade

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After the Cowboys agreed to terms on a deal with Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, rumors started to emerge about the possibility of Odighizuwa being available in trade talks.

Dallas has made few notable moves since the start of the free agency period but this certainly qualifies as the biggest change the Cowboys are making to their roster so far this offseason.

Along with the addition of Ogbonnia, the Cowboys have added Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, who agreed to terms on a three-year, $36 million deal, along with Detroit Lions defensive end Tyrus Wheat and Denver Broncos safety P.J Locke.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This also marks the second trade the Cowboys have pulled off in the last three days, as Dallas also acquired Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary in trade that became official on Wednesday.

With Odighizuwa now headed to San Francisco, the Cowboys will lean on a defensive line consisting of Gary and Ogbonnia along with defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams and defensive ends Donovan Ezeiruaku and Sam Williams.

The Cowboys are still yet to re-sign defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Dante Fowler Jr., but securing those two would go a long way in solidifying the defensive line for the 2026 season.