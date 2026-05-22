Christian Parker-Caleb Downs Duo Is Cowboys' Primary Reason for Optimism

A 7-9-1 finish in 2025 left the Dallas Cowboys feeling let down. They decided to use that feeling to usher in change as they changed out defensive coordinators and revamped their defensive roster.

Gone is Matt Eberflus, who never seemed to have his team on the same page this past season, and in his place is Christian Parker. The former Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator not only brings in a fresh vision, but also has plenty of new faces to work with.

That includes rookie first-round picks Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence. While both are expected to help, Downs is the one most fans are excited about.

Christian Parker, Caleb Downs usher in a new era for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

SI.com's Eva Geitheim shares that excitement, saying Downs was one of the best defenders in the class. She adds that Downs and Parker working together should improve the defense, which is the primary reason for optimism in Dallas this year.

"Despite picking outside of the top 10, the Cowboys still landed one of the best defensive players in the draft, Caleb Downs, and managed to accrue more picks, while taking Malachi Lawrence later in the first round," Geitheim wrote.

"The first round was so successful that Jerry Jones treated himself to a margarita during the post-draft press conference. With the addition of Downs, new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and several other players, the Cowboys have reason to believe their defense will be better."

Early feedback in Dallas has been positive for both Parker and Downs. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he was impressed with how comfortable Parker was in his new role during rookie minicamps.

As for Downs, fellow rookie Devin Moore was shocked to see how quickly Downs picked up the playbook. He also said the rookie already had no issues communicating with the rest of his teammates in the secondary.

Dallas defense doesn't have to be elite for team to succeed

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Another reason for optimism in Dallas centers around their offense. This past season, the Cowboys were one of the more explosive offenses in the NFL, finishing second overall in yardage.

In 2026, they should again be near the top of the leaderboards since all 11 starters are set to return. That means they don't need their defense to perform at an elite level to contend for the NFC East title.

The Cowboys' offense is so potent that they simply need an average defense, and their moves this offseason could result in exactly that.

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