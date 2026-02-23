Cowboys Lay Out Clear Plan For Offseason, Draft Approach

The Dallas Cowboys sent a clear message to start the NFL offseason when they fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and hired Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Christian Parker to take over the unit.

Dallas filled the defensive staff with young, up-and-coming coaches around the league and let everyone know that an overhaul of the roster and a new scheme is coming to Big D.

With free agency around the corner and draft season heating up with the start of the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, there is no question what the front office plans to do to spark a bounce-back season in 2026.

When discussing how Dallas will approach the offseason and improve the roster through free agency and the NFL draft, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones confirmed that the team has one main focus.

Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We want to fix this defense," Jones told reporters. "And we feel really good about the offensive side of the ball, now that we got Javonte (Williams) done, and we know that we'll have George (Pickens) back.

"So we feel really good about that side of the ball. I think this is obvious, we've spent a lot of time on it already in the offseason, revamping the defensive coaching staff, and now we'll take the next steps, which are to improve the personnel on that side of the ball."

If the Cowboys are serious about improving on defense, it will be exciting to see what improvements the team decides to make.

After the disastrous 2025 campaign, it is clear that the team is in desperate need of the focus that the front office is committing to. Let's just hope that it pays off.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark reacts on the bench in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Mile High | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.