Matt Eberflus fired as Cowboys begin defensive reset

In a move that surprised no one, the Dallas Cowboys have officially parted ways with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The veteran assistant was hired to coach the defense shortly after Brian Schottenheimer was named the new head coach ahead of the 2025 season. Eberflus was coming off a subpar run as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, but was still a respected defensive mind who was very popular during a previous tenure with the Cowboys.

Eberflus was the linebacker coach in Dallas from 2011-2017, before taking a defensive coordinator job with the Indianapolis Colts. He then accepted a position with the Bears in 2022, but was fired after going 14-32.

Despite his struggles in Chicago, the Cowboys valued his experience as a head coach, feeling he would be an asset for Schottenheimer as he learned the job. Unfortunately, the pairing never seemed to work as the defense struggled mightily, leading to Eberflus being called out publicly by Jerry Jones as the season came to an end.

Eberflus was accused of being stubborn, often refusing to blitz despite the lack of pressure from his front four. He also used zone coverage schemes despite the cornerbacks on the roster being better suited for man coverage.

Cowboys must overhaul roster to truly improve on defense

While Eberflus deserves criticism, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams says the players are as much to blame. There's a lot of truth in that, which is why the Cowboys can't expect all their problems to be solved with a new defensive coordinator.

They lack an elite pass rusher and are dangerously thin at linebacker. As for the secondary, everyone not named DaRon Bland should be fighting for a job in 2026.

Only by reinfusing the roster can the Cowboys truly fix the mess we saw on defense in 2025.

