Cowboys Meet With Intriguing TE With WR Potential For Pre-Draft Visit

The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to some of the top defensive players in the upcoming NFL draft and rightfully so.

They were one of the worst defenses in the league last season and are trying to rebuild under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. While Parker joins the Cowboys with plenty of hype, he needs players who can execute his vision.

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That’s why the Cowboys are likely to use their first two picks in Round 1 on defenders, but after that, they could be looking for depth at every spot. That includes wide receiver, where they could have an intriguing player in mind.

Dallas already had a pre-draft visit with Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers and Ian Rapoport says teams are considering the 6-foot-4, 239-pounder as a receiver. They’re even comparing his build to Mike Evans.

An interesting note on #Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers: While officially he's a TE, several teams are evaluating him as a WR.



At 6-foot-4, 239, his build can be compared to Mike Evans. Stowers, by the way, visits the #Broncos next week, and he's done #Rams, #Titans, and #Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/B2VwS2Uzjn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2026

That comparison is a way off, but Stowers does have an impressive blend of size and speed. He’s also coming off a strong two-year stint at Vanderbilt where he had 111 receptions for 1,407 yards and nine touchdowns.

Eli Stowers is still new to the TE position

Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers makes a catch against the Auburn Tigers. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Despite showing potential as a pass-catching threat, Stowers is still relatively new to the tight end position. Stowers spent time as a quarterback while playing for Texas A&M and New Mexico State. NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein says he’s raw, but called him a natural pass catcher while saying his catch radius is outstanding.

“Stowers is an explosive quarterback convert with just three years at the tight end position. He’s an excellent athlete with long arms but needs to keep filling out his frame. He’s a natural pass catcher with an outstanding catch radius and massive run-after-catch talent. While his route-running and contested-catch ability need work, he excels at moving the chains on screens/short catches,” Zierlein wrote.

“He has the speed to threaten downfield against linebackers. His run-blocking ceiling might be low, but his traits create above-average potential as a pass-catching "F" tight end, fitting the growing trend of utilizing two- and three-tight-end sets more heavily.”

Stowers would give Dallas some options as a hybrid-type player. Even lining up as a tight end, he could give an already explosive offense a little more firepower.

A Texas native, Stowers played high school football in Denton, Texas before beginning his collegiate career with the Aggies. Being a local prospect means Stowers counts as a Dallas Day visit for the Cowboys.