NFL Draft Guru’s Pro Comp Validates Cowboys, Christian Parker Fit for Mansoor Delane

It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys need help at cornerback. That should be one of their main focuses throughout the offseason, beginning with the NFL Scouting Combine.

Dallas has the 12th and 20th overall picks in Round 1 of the NFL draft and are expected to add a starting-caliber player at the position. One player often linked to the Cowboys in mock drafts is LSU’s Mansoor Delane.

MORE: NFL Draft Positions Dallas Cowboys Will Focus on at Scouting Combine

Already seen as a fit due to his ability to play in man and zone coverages, Delane makes even more sense for Dallas after seeing his pro comparison. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein says Delane reminds him of Quinyon Mitchell, who developed quickly under new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

NFL Analyst @LanceZierlein 2026 Draft Notable Comparisons (Defense):



Rueben Bain = Brandon Graham

David Bailey = Nik Bonitto

Arvell Reese = N/A

Peter Woods = Christian Wilkins

Sonny Styles = Fred Warner

Keldric Faulk = Carlos Dunlap

Mansoor Delane = Quinyon Mitchell

Jermod McCoy… pic.twitter.com/4kCQuqNvFk — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) February 23, 2026

Zierlein says Delane is one of the top cornerback prospects in a deep class, praising his speed and awareness.

”Delane is one of the top cornerbacks in a CB-rich draft. He excels in press coverage, altering release timing with punches and slides. Smooth hips and efficient footwork keep him connected in man coverage, while his processing allows for quick transitions in off-man and short zone looks,” Zierlein wrote.

“He has good top-end speed for vertical phasing but is inconsistent turning to find the football. While he locks in on the route at times, he’s rarely oblivious to the quarterback’s actions, allowing him to slam catch windows shut and play the football. He played through a core muscle injury for much of the 2025 season and still performed at an elite level. Delane’s emergence over the past two years might be indicative of what’s to come, as he’s shown lockdown potential.”

Quinyon Mitchell was high on Christian Parker

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell reacts against the Detroit Lions. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Prior to signing with Dallas, Parker coached the Eagles’ defensive backs and was highly regarded. Both Mitchell and Cooper DeJean praised his teaching style and credited Parker for their development.

MORE: Cowboys, Brandon Aubrey Contract Talks Get Great News Ahead of NFL Free Agency

They’re not alone, either. Prior to joining the Eagles’ staff, Parker was the defensive backs coach for the Denver Broncos. He was able to help Pat Surtain develop into a star, with Surtain also crediting Parker for his fast rise.

Delane enters the league with plenty of talent, and Parker has proven he can help premium players reach their potential quickly. That’s why this pairing makes plenty of sense.