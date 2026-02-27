Cowboys DC Christian Parker Details How Defensive Tackle Fit His Vision

New Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker has a tough task on his hands. He takes over a defense that just had one of the worst seasons in franchise history, and will have plenty of pressure since the offense is one of the most explosive in the league.

Dallas can be a legitimate contender if the defense improves, and that falls on Parker. While the Cowboys will get him some better players to work with, he's going to have to help those currently on the roster improve.

The good news is that Parker claims he has a great starting point. Parker stated that Dallas has plenty of potential on the defensive line, starting with their tackles. Parker, who was an assistant with the Green Bay Packers for two years while Kenny Clark was there, believes that Clark can be one of the best nose tackles in football. He added that Quinnen Williams is also a fit, alluding to his time at Alabama as proof.

“When I was in Green Bay with (Kenny Clark), he was the best nose (tackle) in football, in my opinion, at doing this style because he plays with good length and he has a good anchor. Quinnen Williams, this is how he played at Alabama," Parker said via Jon Machota of the Athletic.

What role will Osa Odighizuwa play?

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Kenny Clark celebrate after a play against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Clark is likely to line up at the nose as either a 0-tech or 1-tech. For Williams, the sweet spot will be either at the 4-tech or 4i-tech, which would be on the outside or inside shoulder of the offensive tackle. The question is where Osa Odighizuwa will play.

Odighizuwa has generally been a 3-tech for the Cowboys, which means he would be lined up on the outside shoulder of the guard. In the 3-4, he will likely find himself playing a similar role as Williams. Parker worked under Vic Fangio, who often used two 4-techs and one 0-tech, which is likely what Parker will use when he's in the base defense.

What will be more interesting is seeing if Parker utilizes all three defensive tackles when they move to a four-man defensive line. The idea of Odighizuwa playing more on the edge has been suggested, and that could be something Parker tries, especially if Odighizuwa handles the defensive end spot in the 3-man line with ease.