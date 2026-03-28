Cowboys Showing Interest in Explosive Texas A&M RB With Late-Round Steal Potential

The Dallas Cowboys shored up their starting running back spot with the re-signing of Javonte Williams, but the team still has a question mark behind him.

That question mark comes in the form of who will spell Williams, as the Cowboys have a pair of unproven options in Malik Davis and Jaydon Blue.

Dallas needs a reliable option to take some pressure off Williams, who took on a workhorse role in 2025 but was banged-up late in the season.

While the Cowboys should add a veteran back as competition for Davis and Blue, the 2026 NFL draft is another avenue Dallas can explore to bring in more help at the position.

Cowboys interested in Le'Veon Moss

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

And it appears Dallas is doing just that, as Essentially Sports' Tony Pauline reports the Cowboys are showing interest in Texas A&M running back Le'veon Moss.

Pauline notes that the Cowboys had dinner with Moss, who was able to post a 4.5 40-yard dash time at the Texas A&M pro day despite not being 100% following an ankle procedure.

Pauline describes Moss as explosive and believes he would have been a mid-round pick if not for injury issues in college. As a result, Dallas could find itself a steal on Day 3.

"Running back Le’Veon Moss, who is still not 100% after recently having a tight rope procedure on his ankle, ran the 40 in the mid-4.5-second range, a decent mark all things considered," Pauline wrote.

"Moss is an explosive back who received third-round grades, yet he has struggled to stay healthy at Texas A&M, missing time over the past three years with assorted injuries. He could be a steal on the final day of the draft if he shows any durability moving forward. Moss had dinner with the Dallas Cowboys and met extensively with the Miami Dolphins," Pauline added.

While Pauline describes Moss as "explosive," which would make him a good complement to Williams' more physical style, the 5-foot-11, 203-pound back runs with a good amount of power as well, so he can handle work between the tackles.

Two issues with Moss is he does not have much experience catching passes out of the backfield after tallying just 24 in college, and his pass protection needs a lot of work.

A torn ACL and MCL in 2024 only adds to the concerns over the Texas A&M product, but taking a late-round flyer on Moss limits the risk.