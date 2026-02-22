Cowboys' Javonte Williams Deal Looks Like a Steal Next to Saquon Barkley

With free agency around the corner, the Dallas Cowboys made sure one of their top offensive players wouldn't hit the open market.

Running back Javonte Williams signed a three-year extension worth $24 million, with $16 million guaranteed. It's a fair deal for both sides, with Williams earning more than double his 2025 salary, while the Cowboys didn't have to break the bank for the bruising running back.

To see just how team-friendly this deal is for Dallas, we can look at the Philadelphia Eagles' deal with Saquon Barkley, who they signed in free agency in 2024 to a three-year, $37.75 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. One year later, he signed a two-year, $41.2 million extension with $36 million guaranteed.

That means Barkley is making more than $20 million per season, while Williams will make $8 million per year, and $24 million over the life of his contract. While Barkley is an elite player, he's coming off a season in which he had 1,140 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and 4.1 yards per attempt. Williams finished with 1,201 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, and 4.8 yards per attempt.

Barkley is praised for his work as a receiver, but even adding those to his numbers in 2025 doesn't justify the massive difference in pay. Barkley had 37 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 1,413 total yards and nine touchdowns on 317 touches.

Williams had 35 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with 1,338 yards from scrimmage with 13 total touchdowns on 287 touches.

Javonte Williams also has less wear than Saquon Barkley

Williams is also younger than Barkley, at 25 years old. He will turn 26 before the season starts, but Barkley is already 29, which is when running backs typically see a decline in speed.

That comes from overusage, and Barkley has had a lot of touches throughout his career, especially the past two years. Philadelphia has given him the ball 695 times in the regular season and another 133 in the playoffs. For his career, he has a combined 2,342 touches compared to 1,060 for Williams.

Williams has dealt with a more significant injury early in his career, which lowered the number of hits he took, but he proved in 2025 that he's healthy and has no lasting effects. Add all that up, and this deal continues to look like a steal for Dallas.