Malik Davis Claims New Jersey Number Worn By Last Cowboys Pro Bowl RB

The Dallas Cowboys' jersey number carousel kicked into full swing this week, as players gear up for the start of organized team activities on Monday, June 1. A handful of players have been making changes, with a very familiar theme.

It all started when veteran safety Malik Hooker made the move from No. 28 to No. 24, which was his jersey number during his college career at Ohio State. That triggered a move from second-year cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., who is switching to the vacant No. 28, his number from his days at East Carolina.

Now, a third player is looking for a fresh start by calling on his past, with running back Malik Davis scooping up No. 20, his number from his time with the Florida Gators.

Dallas Cowboys RB Malik Davis (@Campaign_Lik) is wearing number 20. Last assigned to Shavon Revel Jr. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/cN4j203FIl — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 18, 2026

During his career at Florida, Davis rushed for 1,470 yards and 8 touchdowns, while hauling in 70 catches for 726 yards and another two scores.

Interestingly enough, the number also has some recent Cowboys history, with Tony Pollard famously rocking the jersey a few years ago. Pollard was the last Cowboys running back to reach the Pro Bowl, so hopefully Davis can find some similar magic.

Malik Davis Poised For 2026 Breakout?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy and running back Malik Davis celebrate a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Davis will enter OTAs in a competition to be the team's primary backup running back, battling it out with second-year pros Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. The Cowboys could decide to bring in a veteran back, but Davis has shown some promise and could be the team's best option.

Last season, Davis appeared in 10 games and rushed for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Davis averaged 4.8 yards per game and provided a nice change of pace behind star running back Javonte Williams.

As previously mentioned, the Cowboys were named a potential suitor for veteran running back Nick Chubb, but don't sleep on Davis staking his claim to the RB2 job during the offseason program and setting himself up for a breakout year.

We'll get our next look at where Davis stands in the running back rotation on June 1 when OTAs begin. Two weeks later, the team will kick off mandatory minicamp.

2026 Cowboys Offseason Program: OTAs & Mandatory Minicamp Dates

A general view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe snaps the ball at training camp | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

OTAs: Monday June 1, Tuesday June 2, Thursday June 4, Monday June 8, Tuesday June 9, and Thursday June 11

Mandatory Minicamp: Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 20

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