The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for what will hopefully be an incredible haul in the 2026 NFL Draft, with two first-round picks in their arsenal. Dallas has the opportunity to land two impact players, with the expectation that the team's focus will remain on improving on the defensive side of the ball.

As draft season has rolled on, there appears to be a growing consensus that the Cowboys could focus on Tennessee Volunteers star cornerback Jermod McCoy with the No. 12 overall pick.

Despite sitting out last season after suffering a torn ACL, which raises some natural concerns for Cowboys Nation, McCoy is widely considered the top cover corner in this year's class. He also put on a show at his private Pro Day, showing he has made a strong recovery.

If Dallas does select McCoy, the team could be getting a long-term solution at cornerback, with his NFL player comparison landing on a Super Bowl champion, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who spent 13 seasons in the league, including one with the Cowboys, where he became a fan favorite.

Jermod McCoy's NFL Player Comparison

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

ESPN.com dropped its list of NFL draft prospect-to-pro comparisons, with McCoy drawing comparisons to the recently retired Stephon Gilmore.

"Watch McCoy's 2024 tape (before he sat out the 2025 season because of an ACL tear) and you'll see many of the qualities that made Gilmore an elite man corner in New England: size, physicality at the line of scrimmage, fluid footwork and recovery speed," ESPN's Mina Kimes wrote.

"Time will tell if his ball skills are comparable, but the Tennessee standout recorded four picks that season and was consistently in position to make plays."

Gilmore was one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL for several years and was part of a Patriots team that won the Super Bowl during the 2018 season. The following year, Gilmore continued to produce at a high level and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Gilmore recorded 53 total tackles, 20 passes defensed, six interceptions, and two touchdowns during the 2019 campaign.

During his lone year in Dallas, Gilmore was a fan favorite, recording a career-high 68 total tackles, 13 passes defensed, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. Since departing Dallas after the 2023 season, fans have been clamoring for his return. But now that he is retired, McCoy could be the answer in the secondary that the team has been looking for.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy yells while carrying a deflated gator after defeating Florida at Neyland Stadium | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the draftnik community's projections prove to be true, Dallas' secondary could take a major step forward in 2026, which is desperately needed after fielding the league's worst pass defense last season.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.