Cowboys 2026 NFL draft watch, Jermod McCoy scouting report

The 2026 NFL draft will be here before we know it, and the Dallas Cowboys have a chance to reload their roster with two picks in the opening round. With the 12th and 20th selections, they could add two premier players, or they could trade back and replenish some of the picks they traded away.

Dallas will be ready for anything when the draft is finally here, and how they move will depend largely on which players are still available when they're on the clock. One player they will be taking a long look at with their early selections is Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy.

It's not a stretch to say McCoy has the highest ceiling out of any cornerback in this class, but there are some concerns. Let's dive into that with a look at the Volunteers defensive back.

Jermod McCoy pros, cons, fit with Cowboys

McCoy began his career at Oregon State, where he had 31 tackles, seven pass defenses, and two interceptions. He transferred to Tennessee in 2024 and had an even better campaign. McCoy racked up 44 tackles, nine pass defenses, and four interceptions.

He proved during his two seasons in the NCAA to be a ball hawk and has the speed and explosiveness to keep up with any wide receiver. He closes on the ball in a hurry, but what really stands out is his ability to play in press coverage as well as zone.

The concerns with McCoy include his size and a knee injury that kept him out for the entire 2025 campaign. McCoy is listed at 5-foot-11 and 193 pounds, which isn't small, but he could have some issues with taller receivers.

As for his injury, McCoy suffered a torn ACL and missed his final season. Had Tennessee made the playoffs, he could have played, so this concern might not be too great.

Round Projection

McCoy is a top 20 player who could flirt with top 15 status should he check all the boxes when medical teams examine him. Dallas might need to use their first pick (No. 12 overall) on McCoy if interested, but if he somehow slid to No. 20, that would be considered a steal.

Pro Player Comp: Darius Slay

McCoy and Slay are similar in size, with Slay being listed at 6-foot and 185 pounds. Slay is also a versatile cornerback who is able to stick with players in man coverage, but can shine in zone coverage.

Slay was also one of the premier ball hawks in his prime, leading the NFL in interceptions with eight during the 2017 season.

