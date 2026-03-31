Cowboys' Consensus Draft Target Jermod McCoy Blows Away Scouts at Pro Day

With the NFL Draft less than one month away, it is no surprise that the Dallas Cowboys are eyeing some of the top defensive talent in the 2026 class. Luckily, the Cowboys have two first-round picks in just over three weeks and a loaded group of talented defenders to choose from.

To kick off the new league year, the Cowboys were uncharacteristically active in free agency and added several defensive backs who could make an immediate impact on the secondary.

Dallas fielded the worst pass defense in the league in 2025, which led to the firing of Matt Eberflus and the hiring of former Philadelphia Eagles pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator.

Parker has brought in players who are familiar with his scheme, but the team could still look to add more defensive backs as the rebuild continues. One player who has commonly been linked to Dallas is Tennessee Volunteers star cornerback Jermod McCoy, but there were some concerns after he missed the 2025 season due to a torn ACL.

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On Tuesday, McCoy worked out for NFL scouts at the Vols Pro Day and erased any concerns about his recovery as he blew everyone away. With his testing, McCoy has firmly re-established himself as a top-10 pick and should be near the top of Dallas' draft board.

Jermod McCoy's Pro Day Numbers

Jermod McCoy 40-yard dash at UT’s Pro Day ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/let2gIWEFn — Ryan Sylvia (@RyanTSylvia) March 31, 2026

40 yard-dash: 4.38

Vertical jump: 38”

Broad jump: 10’7”

If there were any concerns among Cowboys Nation about the team potentially targeting another cornerback coming off of a serious knee injury, everyone can rest easy. McCoy proved at the workout what he showed on film during the 2024 campaign, which earned him first-team All-SEC honors.

McCoy is widely regarded as the top cover corner in this year's class, and is a favorite among the draftnik community when it comes to projecting the Cowboys' pick at No. 12 overall.

During the 2024 campaign, McCoy recorded 44 tackles, four interceptions, and nine passes defensed. Now, he has reminded everyone of why there was so much pre-season hype.

Jermod McCoy runs the 40-yard dash during Tennessee Football Pro Day | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Cowboys can add McCoy to the defensive backfield to go with all of the other offseason moves, the pass defense will immediately take a positive step forward in the upcoming season. Of course, after ranking No. 32 in the league last year, the only way to go is up.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.