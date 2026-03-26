Cowboys Urged to Take Aggressive Approach in 2026 NFL Draft

We are less than a month from the start of the 2026 NFL draft, with Round 1 kicking off on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Dallas Cowboys will be one of the more prominently featured teams during the first night, since they currently own the 12th and 20th overall selections.

With a high-octane offense and a subpar defense, the Cowboys are expected to focus on impact defenders with those two selections. Of course, they could decide to get aggressive and package those picks for a game-changer.

That’s something Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wouldn’t be surprised to see. He names the Cowboys as one of seven teams most likely to be aggressive during the draft. Knox could see Dallas attempt to revisit the Maxx Crosby trade, but also says trading up for Texas Tech’s David Bailey or Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. could give them an elite pass rusher.

”Could the Cowboys make another run at Crosby over draft weekend? Sure, but they should be equally interested in trading up for defensive help early in the draft. There's simply no guarantee a premier pass-rushing prospect such as Texas Tech's David Bailey is going to fall to the Cowboys at No. 12, though that was the case in the B/R Scouting Department's mock draft,” Knox wrote.

“If Dallas gets an opportunity to go up and get Bailey, Bain, Reese or Downs—whoever is highest on the team's board—it should, even if that means parting with the Cowboys' second first-round pick (No. 20) or future draft capital.”

Trading up for Bailey or Bain would be the more prudent move for the Cowboys

Miami Hurricanes EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. against Indiana during the College Football Playoff National Championship game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Crosby has the most recognizable name and would make the biggest difference for the Cowboys. For that reason, there will be calls for Dallas to pursue him aggressively during the draft.

That said, Crosby would also be the oldest and most expensive player out of the possible targets. Bain and Bailey don’t have any NFL experience, but they are both very young and would be playing on a rookie contract for at least the next four seasons.

Should Dallas hit on one of them, and both feel like slam dunks, they would be a far better defense, especially with Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku already under contract. They would also have more flexibility to sign George Pickens to a long-term deal, which would keep the offense potent for the next several seasons.

That’s why trading up for a rookie would be the more prudent move, even if it’s not as flashy.