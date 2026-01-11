Cowboys Country

Cowboys' defensive rankings for 2025 season show importance of overhaul

The Dallas Cowboys are searching for a new defensive coordinator following a disastrous 2025-26 NFL season.
Josh Sanchez|
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark reacts on the bench in the second half against the Denver Broncos
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark reacts on the bench in the second half against the Denver Broncos | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys have a major decision to make entering the 2026 NFL offseason. After a rollercoaster ride of a season that capped off with a 7-9-1 record, the team made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

It was a decision that was met with praise by the fans, especially with how swiftly a decision was made, and now the search is on for a new leader on the defensive side of the ball.

Dallas has already conducted three interviews for the vacancy: Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda, and Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard.

It is believed that Leonhard is the favorite in the front office, but there's no telling what direction the team could ultimately turn.

Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard during the first quarter of their game at Camp Randall Stadium
Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard during the first quarter of their game at Camp Randall Stadium | Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

With how poorly the team performed throughout the season, it can only go up from here for the next man leading the charge on defense.

There will need to be an overhaul of talent on the roster, with major needs on all three levels of the defense, but the good news is the team will have two top-20 picks in the 2026 NFL draft to address those issues.

But just how bad was the Cowboys' defense throughout the 2025-26 campaign? It may be even worse than you initially thought.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the field during pregame at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the field during pregame at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

