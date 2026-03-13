New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands All-SEC CB, Record-Setting LB

The Dallas Cowboys made a handful of moves in the first wave of NFL free agency to begin their defensive rebuild, but there is still room for improvement with the NFL draft right around the corner.

Following the first wave of free agency, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell released his latest 2026 mock draft, which paints a dream scenario for the Cowboys.

Two major holes are remaining on the Cowboys roster after the first week of free agency, and Podell has the Cowboys addressing both needs in the opening round with a standout cornerback and record-setting linebacker.

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Tennessee star cornerback Jermod McCoy and Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, the Cowboys would land in impressive haul that could pay off immediately for the defense.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy before a game against UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Cowboys fans may be hesistant to draft another cornerback with injury concerns, McCoy is undeniably the best cornerback in this year's class while the Cowboys pass defense is the worst in the league.

"Dallas addressed edge rusher with the trade for Rashan Gary, but cornerback is still a major problem. DaRon Bland is working through nagging foot injuries, and Trevon Diggs is long gone," Podell writes. "Cowboys fans shake their heads here after Dallas selected another corner coming off a torn ACL in the 2025 draft's third round, in Shavon Revel.

"McCoy missed the 2025 season with a torn ACL, but he was electric in 2024, earning first-team All-SEC honors with four interceptions and nine passes defensed."

McCoy began his college career at Oregon State, starting 12 games as a freshman before transferring to Tennessee. With the Vols, McCoy recorded 44 tackles, four interceptions, and nine passes defensed.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Jacob Rodriguez, linebacker, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Jacob Rodriguez lifts the trophy after Texas Tech defeated BYU in the Big 12 Conference championship game, | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys missed out on the top linebackers in free agency, so will need to address the issue early in the upcoming draft. Rodriguez is a perfect player to bring into the defense, and is rising up draft boards after his impressive performance at the Scouting Combine. He is a natural playmaker who set an NCAA record for most forced fumbles in a season with seven.

"Dallas whiffed on linebackers Nakobe Dean and Devin Lloyd in free agency, so it takes future fan favorite Jacob Rodriguez, the consensus All-American who helped power Texas Tech to a Big 12 title in 2025," Rodriguez writes.

"He put concerns about his athleticism to bed with an outstanding combine performance, and Jerry Jones will have Rodriguez Cowboys jerseys flying off the shelves as his fan base supports a Red Raider whose wife is a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot."

In his final season at Texas Tech, Rodriguez recorded a career-high 128 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one sack, and one touchdown.