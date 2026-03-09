The Free Agent Dallas Cowboys Can’t Afford to Lose — But Probably Will

The new NFL calendar year officially gets underway on Wednesday, March 11, but we are entering an eventful two days as the start of the league's legal tampering period beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 9.

Once the legal tamperway kicks off, we will get an idea of what free agents the Dallas Cowboys will be pursuing, with an expected focus on adding players who will fit into new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's versatile scheme.

Unfortunately, because of the scheme change, the Cowboys will have to say goodbye to some key players who may no longer be a fit.

One of the players who the Cowboys could lose when free agency opens is veteran defensiv end Jadeveon Clowney, who led the team in sacks last season. While Clowney brings some much-needed leadership and proved that he is still capable of performing at a high level, Parker could pursue younger, players who can step in at multiple positions.

Jadeveon Clowney's Free Agency Value

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old Clowney joined the team at the end of September last season on a one-year deal with a base value of $3.5 million and a max value of $6 million with incentives.

During his debut year in Dallas, Clowney recorded 41 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 10 quarterback hits, and a team-high 8.5 sacks in 13 appearances, which included six starts.

If the Cowboys are unable to retain Clowney in the offseason, the team will need to act fast to scoop up one of the top edge rushers on the market. Of course, the team will also have the opportunity to bolster the pass rush with one of its two first-round picks, so if a bidding war for Clowney begins to break out, expect the Cowboys to bow out.

According to Spotrac, Clowney enters free agency with an estimated market value of $5.75 million per year.