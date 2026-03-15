New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Has First-Round Offensive Shocker at WR

The Dallas Cowboys have been moving through the NFL offseason with a specific purpose: bring in new talent for defensive coordinator Christian Parker so the team can take the next step forward.

Dallas added several players who can immediately contribute during free agency, but there is still room for improvement with the 2026 NFL draft rapidly approaching.

With the first wave of free agency in the books, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports shared his latest first-round mock draft, which fills an immediate need before adding a luxury pick.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy celebrates after making a play against Georgia at Sanford Stadium | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the first pick, Dallas lands Tennessee star Jermod McCoy, which is becoming a common trend in mock drafts as free agency rolls on, before a shocking pick on the offensive ball: USC star wide receiver Makai Lemon.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy points down the field during a game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys still need to add another cornerback, and if either Mansoor Delane of LSU or McCoy is on the board when Dallas is on the clock, the team needs to run its pick to the podium.

"Jermod McCoy has the potential to be one of the best players to emerge from this draft class and certainly the top cornerback, but he was injured all season," Edwards wrote. "Dallas signed safety Jalen Thompson and now has McCoy to pair with DaRon Bland.

"If Shavon Revel Jr. becomes the player the Cowboys had hoped, then maybe Bland moves back into the slot, where he began his career."

McCoy began his college career at Oregon State, starting 12 games as a freshman before transferring to Tennessee. With the Vols, McCoy recorded 44 tackles, four interceptions, and nine passes defensed.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Makai Lemon, wide receiver, USC Trojans

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon catches a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins at the LA Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While wide receiver is low on the Cowboys' list of needs, having two first-round picks gives teams the luxury to take a swing on the best player available. For the Cowboys, landing another offensive weapon like Lemon at the end of the first round would be an embarrassment of riches, but one that could pay off in the future.

"Another wide receiver may seem like overkill, but the team is being aggressive with the additions of Quinnen Williams and Rashan Gary," Edwards writes.

"Makai Lemon gives them another slot element and allows them to move some of the chess pieces around the board, but he also provides insurance and creates a potential off-ramp if CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens becomes too expensive."

During his final year, Lemon hauled in 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns, which were all career highs.