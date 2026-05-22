Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer Puts Infamous ‘Animal Invasion’ House Up For Sale

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for a new season, head coach Brian Schottenheimer is preparing to make a big move. According to Neal Franklin of The Dallas Morning News, the second-year coach recently listed his home in McKinney and is asking for $3.8 million.

Franklin says the move for Coach Schotty is all about commute time as he currently lives 15 miles from The Star in Frisco, meaning he has roughly a 30-minute commute to work. He plans to be closer to the facilities, allowing him less travel time.

While this reason makes plenty of sense, especially to anyone who has to drive 30-minutes or more to the office, it's hard not to wonder if deep down, there's another reason the family is open to a new home.

The Schottenheimer residence was full of unwanted visitors in 2025

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the Arizona Cardinals. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There were multiple hilarious stories surrounding the Schottenheimer home this past season. One involved an owl that happened to get into the home while he was at work. The coach told the story in a hilarious way, and revealed their dogs were recently bitten by snakes, making him wonder if that's what the owls were looking for.

“I don’t know if the owl was looking for the snakes (that recently bit his dogs) or what was going on, but it’s actually the story of a coach’s wife. So I’m in game plan meetings last night doing some red zone stuff and I leave the meeting about 10 o’clock and I go back to my phone, and I literally had 72 text messages on my phone. Seventy-two. I’m a popular guy, so that’s nothing abnormal," Schottenheimer said at the time according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

He said his family had to get animal control involved, and the owl was returned to its natural habitat safely. Schotty added that the team won when they had the snakes show up, so he hoped this was a good omen. He even joked that he would put an elephant in his garage if it led to more victories.

Dallas did wind up losing that week to the Arizona Cardinals, but the visits weren't done.

More invasions took place just a couple of weeks later

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer watches pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Not long after the infamous owl visit, Schottenheimer's wife shared a video of wasps invading their home. This led to plenty of jokes from fans on social media, some who implored the head coach to look for a new home.

Now less than one year later, that's exactly what the Schottenheimer family is doing. While the animals aren't the reason for the move, it does at least give their family something to look back on and laugh, even if they weren't thrilled in the moment each time.

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