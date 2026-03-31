New Cowboys Mock Draft Lands Dream DB Duo To Improve Secondary

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off NFL free agency by bringing in reinforcements to the secondary for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who was hired by the Cowboys after serving as the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach of the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Parker knows all about developing defensive backs, after helping former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and safety Justin Simmons elevate their play to All-Pro status.

Now, the Cowboys are hoping he can work his magic in Dallas after the team fielded the worst pass defense in the league a season ago. The team holds two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft, so the opportunities will be there to bolster the defensive backfield and take a positive step forward.

With less than one week until the draft, the Bleacher Report Scouting Department dropped its latest mock draft, with the Cowboys double-dipping in the secondary with a dream haul.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy yells while carrying a deflated gator after defeating Florida at Neyland Stadium | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee star Jermod McCoy continues to be a popular pick for Dallas, before the team adds one a standout workout warrior from the NFL Combine to complete the team's overhaul of the secondary.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest first-round projections for the Cowboys with less than one month until the draft can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy celebrates after making a play against Georgia at Sanford Stadium | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoy is one of the top corners in this class, but injury concerns linger. No Pro Day will be more important for a prospect than McCoy's, who needs to show teams he is recovering well from a torn ACL that forced him to miss the 2025 season. When healthy, McCoy is a top-10 talent, so teams will have a close eye on the workout.

"Dallas' secondary definitely needs work," Harms wrote. "What better way to start than by adding one of the draft class' most talented corners? McCoy's 2024 tape stands out among incoming defenders for his explosiveness, natural man-coverage acumen, and physicality in disrupting receivers downfield at the catch-point.

"There's a little more risk with McCoy after not playing last season due to a torn ACL he suffered in January of 2025. However, he's the type of player worth taking in the top half of a draft when a defense needs a significant talent injection. With his physicality, tackling ability and quick twitch, McCoy can give the Cowboys valuable nickel reps as well."

When he was healthy in 2024, McCoy recorded 44 tackles, four interceptions, and nine passes defensed. He earned first-team All-SEC honors.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Dillon Thieneman, safety, Oregon Ducks

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton in the Orange Bowl | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman began his collegiate career at Purdue before transferring to Oregon. He finished with eight interceptions and 14 pass deflections in three seasons between the two programs.

"Jalen Thompson's signing was a good start for the safety room," B/R's Daniel Harms said, "but the acquisition of a true roamer on the back end with range, speed, and instincts will help take the Cowboys' defense to the next level.

"Dallas can win a championship with the offense it has constructed. Thieneman, living on top of the defense, can help round out every other piece of the defense to finally play complementary football. While he played closer to the line of scrimmage at Oregon and gained experience as a robber, his best attributes are playing the post and hash. He and McCoy massively upgrade the Cowboys' defense based on talent alone."

Thieneman is flying up draft boards, and could be a perfect eraser in the defensive backfield that the team has lacked since five-time Pro Bowler Roy Williams.

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