Ryan Clark Makes Bold Prediction About Dak Prescott, Cowboys Season

Brian Schottenheimer took over as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 and quickly won over fans and players alike. His energy was infectious and his vision for the team had everyone thinking big.

Unfortunately, they finished just 7-9-1 despite having a top 10 offense. They were held back by a frustrating defense, which led to more change this offseason. The biggest move was firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and replacing him with Christian Parker.

Dallas then spent the offseason rebuilding the defense roster to Parker's specifications. There were mixed reviews on their work in free agency, but it was nearly impossible to find anyone who didn't approve of their work in the 2026 NFL draft. That includes ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.

Dak Prescott predicted to lead Cowboys back to the postseason

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

During Friday's edition of First Take, Clark went through the Cowboys schedule and predicted which games they will win. He said the Cowboys had an "amazing offseason," and even called Schottenheimer a "big-time" coach. He then said they would make Stephen A. Smith sad by winning 12 games while Dak Prescott has an MVP-caliber season.

"The team is going to finish 12-5. They're going to be in the playoffs. Dak Prescott is going to be an MVP candidate, and Stephen A is going to be sad because he's going to be waiting until the playoffs for the worst thing to happen to the worst team that he hates the most."

"The team is going to finish 12-5. They're going to be in the playoffs. Dak Prescott is going to be an MVP candidate, and Stephen A. is going to be SAD."@RealrClark25 has the Cowboys going 12-5 in the 2026-27 NFL season 🏈 pic.twitter.com/taxebo7N5i — First Take (@FirstTake) May 15, 2026

Smith, of course, scoffed at this notion, but Clark isn't making any wild predictions. The Cowboys already proved they can contend with any team when their offense is on point. Even trotting out an average defense can make a world of difference, and that's an obtainable goal after their work this offseason.

As for Prescott, he was exceptional in 2025 and would have been an MVP candidate had the Cowboys made the playoffs. That's why he's likely going to be in the mix should they get into the postseason, just as he was in 2023 when they last made it.

Christian Parker will be key to making playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is interviewed after practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dallas is putting their hope in a first-time defensive coordinator, which is a break from tradition. Their past five hires for this role have gone to former head coaches with decades of experience at the NFL level.

Parker is a breath of fresh air as a 34-year-old who is more innovative than what the Cowboys are used to. He was also big in scouting their moves this offseason, which included adding Rashan Gary, Dee Winter, Jalen Thompson, and Caleb Downs.

If Parker's vision comes to fruition, it's very easy to see Clark's prediction coming true.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —