New Cowboys Mock Draft Lands Great Value At DB, Well-Rounded EDGE

The Dallas Cowboys have spent the first part of the NFL offseason looking to improve on defense, with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker revamping the roster to bring in talent that fits his versatile scheme.

Many draft experts expect the defensive rebuild to continue next month in Pittsburgh at the 2026 NFL draft.

With the draft less than one month away, Mike Band of NFL.com shared his latest mock draft, which has the Cowboys bringing in defensive reinforcements.

Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tennessee's Jermod McCoy has become a favorite pick for the Cowboys in the recent run of mock drafts, while Auburn EDGE Keldric Faulk adds a well-rounded talent the team has lacked since the departure of Demarcus Lawrence last offseason.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest first-round projections for the 2026 draft can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy jogs during warm-ups before a game against the New Mexico State Aggies | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cowboys fans could understandably have some concerns about drafting another cornerback coming off work outa serious knee injury. However, McCoy is set to workout at the Vols Pro Day to showcase his recovery and give teams around the league a sense of ease.

Based on talent alone, McCoy is one of the top players in this year's class when healthy.

Band wrote, "McCoy's ACL injury could create a value opportunity here, with a top-10 talent potentially sliding because he just missed the entire 2025 season. And with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker boasting a strong track record of developing corners such as Patrick Surtain II and Quinyon Mitchell, this feels like a natural spot for Dallas to invest in the position."

In his lone healthy year with the Vols, McCoy recorded 44 tackles, four interceptions, and nine passes defensed. He earned first-team All-SEC honors.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk runs the 40-yard dash during Auburn pro day at Woltosz Performance Center | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Faulk is an intriguing prospect thanks to his versatility and well-roundedness. Not only would Faulk help bolster the pass rush, but he is strong against the run. Adding Faulk to the edge gives the team a formidable duo alongside Donovan Ezeiruaku.

"Dallas has made it clear that improving the defense remains a priority this offseason," Band writes. "In Christian Parker's multiple front, Faulk provides exactly what Brian Schottenheimer has said he wants from an outside linebacker: set the edge, affect the quarterback and give this unit another young piece to build around."

During his junior campaign, Faulk recorded 39 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.