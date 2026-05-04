Unseen Video Shows Dallas Cowboys Fleecing Eagles In NFL Draft Day Trade

The Dallas Cowboys made waves during Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, executing two trades to navigate the first round and fill two major areas of need on the defensive side of the ball.

With the first trade, Dallas moved up one spot to land Ohio State superstar safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 after sending pick No. 12 and two fifth-round picks to the Miami Dolphins.

At pick No. 20, the Cowboys moved back three spots, trading with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, who selected USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. Dallas then took UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 overall.

Not only did the Cowboys get their guy, but they also added two fourth-round picks in the process.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence goes through a drill during practice at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Over the weekend, ESPN and NFL Films dropped the documentary The Pick Is In to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the draft day process. In one segment, we got to see Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones work the phone and finalize the deal with Eagles EVP Howie Roseman.

How did the magic happen?

Stephen Jones Pulls Off Epic Deal

.@eagles & @dallascowboys put their division rivalry aside to make a deal on draft night no one saw coming 🚨



The Pick Is In - 7PM ET on ESPN and The ESPN App pic.twitter.com/7KrxBM22KK — NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2026

While everyone was talking about the Cowboys' trade for Downs, the Lawrence deal could ultimately have a bigger long-term impact for the franchise. By putting the rivalry aside, the Cowboys were able to land Lawrence, Florida Gators cornerback Devin Moore, and Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton.

All three players could be key contributors for the Cowboys, so the Cowboys essentially pulled off a 3-for-1 deal. It's hard not to be impressed with the haul Dallas received in return.

Dallas should also thank the Cleveland Browns for turning down their trade offer earlier in the draft, or else fleecing the Eagles would have never been possible.

It's going to be intersting to see how the Cowboys' rookie class can blossom under defensive coordinator Christian Parker, but there is definitely buzz in the building. The newest members of the Cowboys hit the field for the first time this weekend at rookie minicamp at The Star, and left some positive impressions, so let's hope the positive trend continues.

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