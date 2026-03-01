Potential Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Target Got Nickname From 'The Godfather'

The Dallas Cowboys spent some quality time with several of the top defensive prospects in the 2026 NFL draft class during the past week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Dallas put much of its focus into the linebacker and defensive back positions, as the team aims to revamp its defense under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

One player who has commonly been linked to the Cowboys in recent weeks has been Ohio State star linebacker Sonny Styles. Styles brings some much-needed versatility to the position, which is one of the Cowboys' biggest weaknesses on the roster.

Styles has become one of the consensus picks for the Cowboys in mock drafts, so it will be interesting to see if he is still on the board when Dallas is on the clock with the No. 12 overall pick.

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Styles is the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and St. Louis Rams throughout his professional career.

During the Combine, some fans learned another fun fact about Styles that adds to his aura. Styles' mother revealed that his actual first name is "Alex," and he began going by Sonny as a kid because of his "fiery" personality.

The nickname came from The Godfather character Sonny Corleone.

Sonny Styles's mom shared this on NFL Network:



"His temper was so fiery, so as a child we nicknamed him Sonny, after Sonny from The Godfather."



DRAFT THIS KID. pic.twitter.com/zgF1FTiOwd — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) February 28, 2026

Fans were eating up the news.

"I have heard enough," one fan wrote. "Draft this player immediately." Another added, "The monumental difference between Alex Styles and Sonny Styles is along the lines of Randy Poffo vs Randy Savage. Just changes everything across the board."

Another joked, "Keep him away from toll booths," referencing Corleone's unfortunate demise in the film.

Wherever Styles lands, he's going to become an instant fan favorite. And if he is available at No. 12 when the Cowboys are on the clock, the team better run the pick to the podium immediately.

Sonny Styles College Stats

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the Big Ten championship game | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout his career with Ohio State, Styles played in 53 games. He spent the first two years of his career at safety before converting to linebacker. Once he settled in at linebacker, Styles earned All-American and All-Big Ten honors, helping the Buckeyes claim the 2024 national championship.

In his final season, Styles recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.