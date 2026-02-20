Consensus Dallas Cowboys NFL Mock Draft Picks Highlight Major Needs

The Dallas Cowboys are putting a heavy focus on improving the defense during the NFL offseason, with an immediate change of leadership after the firing of Matt Eberflus and hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

With the focus on the defensive side of the ball and two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft, there is a strong belief that the team could use both picks on adding immediate contributors.

The mock drafts have been pouring in with the Scouting Combine right around the corner, and an aggregate of 77 mocks shows the consensus picks for Dallas.

With the No. 12 overall pick, more than 40 percent of the draftniks have projected Ohio State star linebacker Sonny Styles to the Cowboys.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Styles is the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles and the brother of Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. During the 2024 national championship season, Styles earned second-team All-Big 12 honors.

Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy landed in 10.4 percent of the mocks, along with Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk.

At pick No. 20, Georgia linebacker C.J. Allen and Texas A&M edge Cashius Howell both landed in 13 percent of the drafts, followed by Miami star Akheem Mesidor with 11.7 percent.

Last season, Allen was on a tear. The junior linebacker has recorded 80 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. With linebacker as a weakness, adding a player of Allen's caliber late in the first round could be a home run for the Cowboys.

Georgia Bulldogs defenders Christen Miller and CJ Allen celebrate after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | Brett Davis-Imagn Images



The direction Dallas ultimately goes remains to be seen, but it is clear that many in the draft community believe defense will be the direction the team goes. And after a disastrous campaign in 2025, the team desperately needs to add playmakers.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.