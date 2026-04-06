Proposed Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Would Put Dallas in Position to Draft Arvell Reese

There is nothing the Dallas Cowboys would love more than to add the best defender in the 2026 NFL Draft, which many believe is linebacker Arvell Reese out of Ohio State.

Not only is Reese an elite prospect, he also checks two boxes for the Cowboys, who need help at both linebacker and edge rusher for a defense that was putrid last season.

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However, in order for the Cowboys to have any shot at landing Reese, they've got to make a massive trade up from No. 12.

And that trade up would likely have to be to the New York Jets' No. 2 overall pick, as Gang Green is widely projected to take the defensive stud.

Proposed Cowboys-Jets blockbuster draft trade

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN's Bill Barnwell has proposed a blockbuster trade between the Jets and Cowboys that would get Dallas into the No. 2 spot.

Barnwell's proposal has the Cowboys giving up pick Nos. 12 and 112 (fourth round), as well as a 2027 first-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick in exchange for the No. 2 pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder.

"Well, let's get creative," he said. "What if the Cowboys absolutely, positively love one of the defensive players in this draft and want to make sure they get that guy on their roster immediately?

"I know it's difficult to imagine Jerry Jones doing something rash and dramatic, but the Cowboys' owner has to fix Dallas' defense, preferably sooner rather than later."

Would the Cowboys make this trade?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

We could see the Cowboys springing for this particular trade from Barnwell because it could add a true difference-maker on defense.

We know the Cowboys will have to give up two first-round picks and more in this kind of move up.

The only question is: will Dallas want to subtract their second first-round pick this year or dip into next year's stable?

That's a real question to ponder because the 2027 NFL Draft is widely viewed as much stronger than this one, and giving up a first-rounder next year would leave Dallas with none.

That said, owner Jerry Jones has expressed a clear sense of urgency this offseason, simply because he isn't getting any younger and wants to win another Super Bowl before it's too late.

"I have a natural urgency because of my age. My immediate tomorrows are a big thing to me," he said.

That could lead to Jones deciding to dip into next year's stable as opposed to subtracting his No. 20 pick if such a trade up with the Jets becomes a possibility.

Would the Jets take a 2027 first-round pick?

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Teams typically prefer a current year's draft pick over a future one, but this year might be a different story, especially for the Jets.

That's because not only is next year's draft better, but the Jets would be armed with four first-round picks in 2027 and will have every bit of the ammunition they need if trading up for a quarterback becomes necessary.

If not, the Jets can use the three picks after addressing the quarterback spot to strap a rocket booster to their rebuild.