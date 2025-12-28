Ugly stat highlights Cowboys' defensive struggles at critical point of season

The Dallas Cowboys have a serious problem on defense. No matter the opponent, Dallas has consistently failed to get it done on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite snapping a three-game losing streak on Christmas Day, the Cowboys still rank at or near the bottom of the league in multiple metrics. That includes third-worst in total defense (376.8 yards allowed per game), dead-last in passing defense (253.6 passing yards allowed per game), and second-worst in scoring defense (29.8 points allowed per game).

The Cowboys had an opportunity to make a run to the postseason, but the defense played them out of contention. To say the least, the numbers are ugly.

Dallas Has Given Up How Many Scoring Drives In Four Games?

Dallas is 1-3 in its last four games, with two of those defeats coming against the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, two teams that have already been eliminated from the playoff hunt.

According to CBS Sports Texas' Bill Jones, the Cowboys have surrendered a touchdown or field goal on 27/36 drives during the stretch. That means opposing teams are putting points on the board 75% of the time they step on the field against Dallas.

It's not like all four of the franchise's last opponents were world-beaters on offense. Detroit and Los Angeles both rank near the top of the league. However, the Vikings are in the bottom 5 of the NFL behind J.J. McCarthy, who had a career performance while taking down the Cowboys. The Commanders aren't far behind and relied on a third-string quarterback on Thursday.

That didn't stop Washington from putting up points. The Cowboys jumped out to a 21-3 lead but slowed down after halftime. Dallas ultimately prevailed 30-23, but it wasn't the comfortable victory it should've been.

Even with a win, Jerry Jones wasn't necessarily pleased with the performance.

“No. No. Not at all. We have a lot of work to do over there. But we can do it," Jones said on Friday.

That work will take place during the offseason, which is just one game away.

The Dallas Cowboys travel to face the New York Giants in their regular-season finale. The contest is considered a flex game and will take place on January 3, 2026, or January 4, 2026.

