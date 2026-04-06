Surprise Need Dallas Cowboys Could Fill in 2026 NFL Draft

We’re less than three weeks from the 2026 NFL draft and the Dallas Cowboys are still being linked to defensive players with their two picks in Round 1.

That’s a logical approach given how bad their defense was in 2025. Still, head coach Brian Schottenheimer says they did enough in free agency to be able to “draft pure,” and wouldn’t rule out an offensive playmaker.

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If they were to go with an offensive player in Round 1, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine says it could be a wide receiver. He acknowledges the presence of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but says with Pickens’ future uncertain, this is a move that can help them now, as well as down the road.

As for who he sees as a fit, Ballentine names three wideouts, including Indiana’s Omar Cooper, who was in Dallas for a pre-draft visit.

“They probably don't pick early enough to consider Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson, but Makai Lemon would be a dangerous slot weapon. Kevin Concepcion's speed would also be a problem with those on the outside,” Ballentine wrote.

“However, Omar Cooper Jr. is the one that the Cowboys brought in for a top-30 visit. That doesn't always mean a team is interested, but his willingness to do the dirty work while also being a viable downfield threat would make him an ideal fit with Pickens and Lamb.”

Of the three mentioned, Lemon has the highest ceiling but Cooper might be the best overall fit. As for Concepcion, adding his explosion to the offense could bring a whole new element.

Would the Dallas Cowboys really draft a WR?

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. against the Miami Hurricanes. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The idea of drafting a wideout early might seem unbelievable, but that was the same feeling entering the 2020 NFL draft. Despite glaring holes at defensive end and cornerback, the Cowboys selected CeeDee Lamb out of Oklahoma. With Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup each recording more than 1,100 yards in 2019, this felt like a move they wouldn’t make.

It didn’t take long for this move to look brilliant, however, as Gallup regressed and Lamb surpassed Cooper as the No. 1 wideout quickly.

That’s not a guarantee they would pull the trigger again, but it’s a reminder that Jerry Jones isn’t afraid to make the unexpected pick. Especially when they’re entering the season without a long-term deal in place with Pickens.