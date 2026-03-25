Cowboys Won't Rule Out Offensive Playmaker in Round 1 of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the NFL offseason with a heavy focus on adding talent to the team's putrid defense. Dallas made several additions to the secondary for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and they are expected to continue bolstering the roster.

With two picks in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft, many believe the Cowboys could aim for two impact players on defense. Many mock drafts have the team double-dipping on defense, but there is no guarantee.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer recently discussed the team's plans for the 2026 draft and shared his involvement in the evaluation process.

Because the team has multiple selections in Round 1, Schottenheimer acknowledges it has some flexibility and will not necessarily pigeonhole itself into selecting a defensive playmaker, especially if a dynamic offensive weapon is on the board.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during warmups before a game against the Washington Commanders | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"It's just getting to know all of the prospects," Schottenheimer said about his increased involvement in the draft process, via Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website. "From Stephen and Jerry [Jones] down, Will McClay, Mitch LaPoint, Ross [Wuensche], Chris Vaughn, they've done a great job of setting the board, and now I'm kind of going through all the positions. You want to be prepared to do what we need to do on defense, but certainly, we're not going to pass on a great offensive player if they're there at one of those spots.

"Last year was more of, yeah, I saw the highlight film, the POAs, now I've seen game film. I've seen these guys compete. It makes it a little easier to help make that selection."

That is great news for the team entering the draft. If you get too narrow-minded, you could miss out on a star player who could change the trajectory of your franchise. Take CeeDee Lamb, for example. Wide receiver was not an immediate need, but Lamb was too talented to pass up on, and it's a move that has paid off in a big way.

It will be interesting to see what direction the team ultimately goes, but if we see a star offensive player begin to slide in April's draft, don't be surprised to see the Cowboys make an unexpected splash.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

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