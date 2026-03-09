Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Order after Compensatory Picks Announced
The Dallas Cowboys enter the NFL offseason with a strong opportunity to make a major splash in the 2026 NFL Draft, thanks to the team's two top-20 picks.
Dallas currently owns the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks in the opening round, but the mid-rounds may require some creativity. The Cowboys are currently without a Day 2 pick, thanks to trades for breakout star wide receiver George Pickens and All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, but the team did receive some good news on Monday evening.
The NFL officially announced its list of compensatory picks for the 2026 draft, and the Cowboys landed two Day 3 picks. The Cowboys now own three fifth-round picks, including the No. 37 and No. 40 picks in Round 5.
In total, the Cowboys will have eight selections in the spring.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
A full look at the latest stockpile of draft picks for the Cowboys can be seen below.
Full List of 2026 Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks
Round 1
- Pick No. 12
- Pick No. 20 (via Green Bay Packers)
Round 4
- Pick No. 12 (112 overall)
Round 5
- Pick No. 12 (152 overall)
- Pick No. 37 (177 overall, compensatory)
- Pick No. 40 (180 overall, compensatory)
Round 7
- Pick No. 5 (via New York Giants) (221 overall)
- Pick No. 225 (via Kanas City Chiefs (225 overall)
Current 2026 NFL Draft Order - Round 1
1. Las Vegas Raiders
2. New York Jets
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Tennessee Titans
5. New York Giants
6. Cleveland Browns
7. Washington Commanders
8. New Orleans Saints
9. Kansas City Chiefs
10. Cincinnati Bengals
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons)
14. Las Vegas Raiders (via Baltimore Ravens)
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts)
17. Detroit Lions
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Carolina Panthers
20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Philadelphia Eagles
24. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars)
25. Chicago Bears
26. Buffalo Bills
27. San Francisco 49ers
28. Houston Texans
29. Los Angeles Rams
30. Denver Broncos
31. New England Patriots
32. Seattle Seahawks
