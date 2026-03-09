Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Order after Compensatory Picks Announced

The Dallas Cowboys enter the NFL offseason with a strong opportunity to make a major splash in the 2026 NFL Draft, thanks to the team's two top-20 picks.

Dallas currently owns the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks in the opening round, but the mid-rounds may require some creativity. The Cowboys are currently without a Day 2 pick, thanks to trades for breakout star wide receiver George Pickens and All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, but the team did receive some good news on Monday evening.

The NFL officially announced its list of compensatory picks for the 2026 draft, and the Cowboys landed two Day 3 picks. The Cowboys now own three fifth-round picks, including the No. 37 and No. 40 picks in Round 5.

Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photograph during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In total, the Cowboys will have eight selections in the spring.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A full look at the latest stockpile of draft picks for the Cowboys can be seen below.

Full List of 2026 Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1

Pick No. 12

Pick No. 20 (via Green Bay Packers)

Round 4

Pick No. 12 (112 overall)

Round 5

Pick No. 12 (152 overall)

Pick No. 37 (177 overall, compensatory)

Pick No. 40 (180 overall, compensatory)

Round 7

Pick No. 5 (via New York Giants) (221 overall)

Pick No. 225 (via Kanas City Chiefs (225 overall)

Current 2026 NFL Draft Order - Round 1

The 2026 NFL Draft logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Las Vegas Raiders

2. New York Jets

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Tennessee Titans

5. New York Giants

6. Cleveland Browns

7. Washington Commanders

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Kansas City Chiefs

10. Cincinnati Bengals

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons)

14. Las Vegas Raiders (via Baltimore Ravens)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts)

17. Detroit Lions

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Carolina Panthers

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Philadelphia Eagles

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars)

25. Chicago Bears

26. Buffalo Bills

27. San Francisco 49ers

28. Houston Texans

29. Los Angeles Rams

30. Denver Broncos

31. New England Patriots

32. Seattle Seahawks