Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Compensatory Picks Projected To Land Strong Haul

The Dallas Cowboys will have a strong opportunity to take a step toward rebuilding their roster and working towards a bounce-back season in 2026 in the first round of the NFL draft, thanks to the team's two first-round picks.

Dallas currently holds the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks in April's draft.

Unfortunately, the team does not have any Day 2 picks (second and third round) as we prepare for the start of the new league year, but recent projections have the team picking up two additional picks on Day 3.

Nick Korte of Over the Cap released his latest projections for compensatory picks in this year's draft, with the Cowboys picking up two valuable fifth-round selections.

I've learned that the leaguewide number considered for the 2026 compensatory picks might be a bit higher than I projected.



If that's true, after cleaning this up the projection could look something like this.



No huge changes, just a few picks moving a round. pic.twitter.com/sZUWtN1Z5m — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 3, 2026

Dallas' projected compensatory picks come from losing DeMarcus Lawrence to the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, and slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis to the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Lawrence's loss was felt on defense, there was no bigger loss for the team than Lewis, who left a major void in the Cowboys' secondary.

Ultimately, the Cowboys went through the season and finished with the league's worst pass defense.

Let's hope that the team's arsenal of picks will help Dallas rebuild its defense for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and help the Cowboys take a big step forward in 2026.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.